Sewing machine jargon buster

Sewing machine parts and features

Sewing machines use two separate threads to make a stitch: the needle thread, which comes down from the top of the machine, and the bobbin thread, which comes up from the bottom. Many parts work together to create a successful stitch.

Below are the main sewing machine parts, features and terms you'll come across.

Bobbin

A bobbin is a small spool for holding the thread in the bottom of the sewing machine; it sits in a compartment under the needle. Thread needs to be wound onto the bobbin before you start sewing. Most electric machines have a bobbin-winding function.

Bobbins in older sewing machines load from the side and usually sit inside a metal case, which helps to control the tension in the thread.

New sewing machines often have a drop-in bobbin, which loads from above. Sometimes they have a see-through cover over the bobbin compartment, which makes it easier to see how much thread is left.

Thread is wound onto a bobbin before you start sewing.

Feed dog

The feed dog is a metal plate with tiny metal teeth that stick up through the plate under the sewing machine's needle. They feed fabric from the front to the back of the machine.

As the needle comes up out of the fabric after making a stitch, the feed dogs rise up and grip the fabric against the presser foot, then slide backwards and pull the fabric with them.

Some sewing machines have a ‘drop feed dog' function. This means that you can fix the feed dog in the down position, letting you move the fabric manually under the needle in the direction you choose. This is useful for embroidery and mending.

For advice on which type of machine is right for your sewing needs, head to our [sewing machine buying guide] INSERT LINK WHEN PAGE CREATED

Presser foot

The presser foot holds the fabric flat under the needle and in place against the feed dog. This helps feed it through evenly as you sew.

There's a range of different presser feet available, designed to do different jobs, such as inserting a zip or sewing blind hems.

Presser feet are either held in by a screw or a foot-holder clip, which makes them easier to change.