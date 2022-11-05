Baileys wins Irish cream liqueur taste test, but two cheap supermarket rivals aren't far behind

The cheapest supermarket for your plant-based shopping
3rd November 2022
The festive season is nearly upon us, and if you're looking for the tastiest tipples at the best price, we've got the answers you need with the results of our Irish cream liqueur taste test.
We pitted supermarket versions against the big brand, Baileys, to see if cheaper own-brands can compete on taste.
To find out how they compare, we asked a panel of 72 consumers to blind-taste and rate Baileys alongside five supermarket offerings from Aldi, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco. While Baileys won out overall, several supermarket options impressed our panel, including a great value pick costing less than £8.
Read on to find out which budget-friendly bottles are worth trying, plus how to save on Baileys if you want only the topmost tipple.
Baileys was the overall favourite in our taste test, but Aldi and Sainsbury's weren't far behind, tying in second place with a score of 74%.
£16.50 per 70cl bottle (£2.36 per 100ml)
Baileys proved it’s a Christmas classic for a reason, edging ahead of the competition to take first place. It scored high marks across the board, with most finding the sweetness, creaminess and strength of flavour spot on.
While it is the priciest option, it's worth keeping an eye out for offers as it often goes on sale in the run up to Christmas.
At the time of writing, the cheapest price we found it for was £10 at Asda and Ocado. The 1 litre version typically costs around £21 at full price, but it's currently on offer for £13 from Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's (£1.30 per 100ml - great value for the branded bottle).
£7.99 per 70cl bottle (£1.14 per 100ml)
If you're on the hunt for a Christmas bargain, Aldi’s Irish cream liqueur is a great choice.
It finished in joint-second place alongside Sainsbury's, just a smidge behind the big brand, and is great value for money at just £7.99 a bottle.
While its smell might not be quite as enticing as Baileys, our tasters thought its appearance, flavour and mouthfeel were on par with the branded version.
Available from Aldi.
£12 per 70cl bottle (£1.71 per 100ml)
Although pricier than Aldi's version, Sainsbury’s liqueur is still cheaper than Baileys (when at full price), and tastes just as good, making it a worthy choice for Christmas celebrations.
It got high marks for its satisfying flavour and mouthfeel, and it's the only supermarket own-label liqueur that matched up to Baileys on aroma.
Available from Sainsbury's.
The rest of the own-label liqueurs we tested didn't impress as much as Aldi and Sainsbury's, but they're worth considering if you're looking for a cheaper alternative that's local to you.
We were unable to include Lidl Irish Cream liqueur in our tests as it wasn't available at the time, but you can find Lidl Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur for £8.99 per 70cl at Lidl. There's also a Salted Caramel version for £7.99.
*All products tested are 17% ABV (alcohol by volume)
You might spot some supermarkets offering Country Cream as a cheaper alternative to Irish cream liqueur.
Whereas Irish cream liqueurs are made with a blend of Irish whiskey and cream, Country Creams substitute the whiskey for other types of alcohol, such as wine, fermented alcohol and spirits. They tend to be much cheaper, with most costing less than £5 a bottle, and are available from supermarkets including Aldi, Sainsbury's and Asda:
Typically, country creams have a slightly lower alcohol content of around 12-14.5% ABV.
Baileys has diversified with a range of new flavours for those with a sweet tooth, or after something different. From salted caramel to orange truffle, there are plenty of tempting options to try for a seasonal twist on classic festive cocktails (or a nice warming hot chocolate).
Supermarkets have followed suit - Asda has its own range of flavoured liqueurs, while Aldi sells a couple of festive flavoured Country Cream liqueurs:
The products were assessed in September 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume Irish cream liqueur.
The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each product was assessed by 72 people.
The panellists rated the taste, mouthfeel, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.
The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the Irish cream liqueur was fully rotated to avoid any bias, and each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.
The overall score is based on:
Prices correct as of 4 November 2022. We also requested Irish cream liqueur nominations from Lidl, Asda, Iceland, Waitrose and Co-op, but they did not have a suitable product available at the time of testing.