Best cheap shredders for under £60

Choose the best cheap shredder for you

A paper shredder is never going to be the most scintillating purchase you make for your home. But it’s still an important tool to protect you from fraudsters – in fact, eight in ten Which? members own a shredder, according to our survey in October 2015.

There’s no need to make it an expensive purchase. Of the shredder owners we surveyed, three-quarters spent less than £60 on their machine. Fortunately, we’ve reviewed some superb Best Buy shredders that fall neatly into that price bracket.

