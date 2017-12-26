Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Best cheap shredders for under £60

By Adam Marshall

Discover the three best cheap shredders on the market that will give you change from £60. These paper shredders will protect you against identity theft without costing an arm and a leg.

If you want to browse reviews of all the paper shredders we've tested, head straight to our shredder reviews.

Choose the best cheap shredder for you

A paper shredder is never going to be the most scintillating purchase you make for your home. But it’s still an important tool to protect you from fraudsters – in fact, eight in ten Which? members own a shredder, according to our survey in October 2015.

There’s no need to make it an expensive purchase. Of the shredder owners we surveyed, three-quarters spent less than £60 on their machine. Fortunately, we’ve reviewed some superb Best Buy shredders that fall neatly into that price bracket.

Got a bit more to spend and just want to see the very cream of the crop? Then head straight to our list of Best Buy shredders.

Best shredders for less than £60

Which? score 76%
Reviewed May 2016
Security:
3 out of 5
Speed:
2 out of 5
Noise:
3 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Member exclusive
Bin size:
Member exclusive
Bin capacity:
Member exclusive

With its spacious waste bin, 14 sheets per pass and adequate security, we can't think of too many negatives.

Which? score 76%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
4 out of 5
Speed:
3 out of 5
Noise:
2 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Member exclusive
Bin size:
Member exclusive
Bin capacity:
Member exclusive

We really like this 18-litre shredder. It's secure, spacious and won't be an eyesore in your home office.

Which? score 75%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
3 out of 5
Speed:
4 out of 5
Noise:
2 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Member exclusive
Bin size:
Member exclusive
Bin capacity:
Member exclusive

Solidly built, super quick and holds an abundance of shreddings - all for around £50.

