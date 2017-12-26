Top five best shredders
By Tom Morgan
The top shredders we've tested are perfectly suited to destroying sensitive information. These are the best shredders money can buy.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Picking a new shredder that can shred documents securely without making a racket needn't be a struggle. We've tested shredders from big-name brands including Fellowes, Rexel and Staples, and only the best models are worthy of being Best Buys.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best shredders to pass through our test lab in 2017. None of the models mentioned will leave you waiting around for too long, and our experts guarantee they're perfectly secure.
Your privacy and data security are worth taking seriously, so never take your chances with a sub-par shredder. We've also named underperforming shredders worth avoiding, so keep scrolling for the details.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best Buy shredders
- Security:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
This is the highest-scoring shredder we've ever tested, soaring through our lab tests thanks to its speedy shredding and huge waste capacity. You'll still be able to see the odd word or number in the confetti it produces, but reassembling it in full would be a nightmare.
- Security:
- 5 out of 5
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
This micro-cut shredder can reduce sensitive documents to tiny confetti. It's delightfully easy to use and isn’t too noisy while it's doing its job. You'll be able to shred around 120 A4 sheets before it needs emptying.
- Security:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
Here's another Best Buy to consider. It's a cross-cut shredder and one of the most secure models we've tested, making it well suited to your home office. It produces tiny confetti that’s near impossible to reassemble, and it's easy to use, too.
And here are three shredders to avoid
Without the help of our expert reviews, you risk buying a shredder that's a pain to use and won't securely shred your documents. The worst models we've tested produce confetti that's easy to reassemble, while making an excruciating noise that will leave you with your hands over your ears.
Keep scrolling to see which shredders you're better off steering clear of.
Shredders to avoid
- Security:
- 2 out of 5
- Speed:
- 1 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
This may be one of the cheapest shredders to pass through our test lab, but it's also one of the lowest-scoring. It's slow, has a tiny waste bin, and simply isn't secure enough to recommend. Thankfully, we've found plenty of alternatives that are more secure but just as affordable.
- Security:
- 2 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 1 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
This shredder isn't worth suffering for. It produces an excruciating noise while it's destroying documents, and feeding paper into the machine can be a little fiddly. If you're a buyer on a budget, you'll be pleased to hear we've tested far better models costing less than £50.
- Security:
- 2 out of 5
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Noise:
- 1 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Member exclusive
- Bin size:
- Member exclusive
- Bin capacity:
- Member exclusive
We’re not impressed with this strip-cut shredder. It scores poorly for security and lets out a high-pitched whirr while it's at work. To add to its list of issues, it isn't exactly versatile - the brand makes no claims about it being able to destroy credit cards, stapled documents or CDs.
How to buy the best shredder
If you're looking to buy a shredder, you'll want a model that can destroy sensitive documents effectively. Different types produce different sizes of confetti, with cross cut (or diamond cut) models being the most common on sale. Our testing shows that you're better off avoiding strip or ribbon-cut shredders - the strips they produce can be put back together without much trouble. Key features to look out for include:
- autostop - this will ensure the shredder stops working if it detects a jam
- interlock - find a model with an interlock and it will only work when the bin is attached
- credit card and CD slots - not every shredder is powerful enough to slice up cards
For more advice on picking a shredder for the office or your home, see our guide on how to buy the best shredder. Alternatively, pay a visit to our Best Buy shredders page to see our highest-scoring models.