Top five best shredders

By Tom Morgan

The top shredders we've tested are perfectly suited to destroying sensitive information. These are the best shredders money can buy.

Picking a new shredder that can shred documents securely without making a racket needn't be a struggle. We've tested shredders from big-name brands including Fellowes, Rexel and Staples, and only the best models are worthy of being Best Buys.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best shredders to pass through our test lab in 2017. None of the models mentioned will leave you waiting around for too long, and our experts guarantee they're perfectly secure. 

Your privacy and data security are worth taking seriously, so never take your chances with a sub-par shredder. We've also named underperforming shredders worth avoiding, so keep scrolling for the details.

Best Buy shredders

Typical price £220.00
Which? score 85%
Reviewed Mar 2017
Security:
4 out of 5
Speed:
3 out of 5
Noise:
4 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
This is the highest-scoring shredder we've ever tested, soaring through our lab tests thanks to its speedy shredding and huge waste capacity. You'll still be able to see the odd word or number in the confetti it produces, but reassembling it in full would be a nightmare.

Typical price £105.00
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
5 out of 5
Speed:
2 out of 5
Noise:
4 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
This micro-cut shredder can reduce sensitive documents to tiny confetti. It's delightfully easy to use and isn’t too noisy while it's doing its job. You'll be able to shred around 120 A4 sheets before it needs emptying.

Typical price £100.00
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
4 out of 5
Speed:
3 out of 5
Noise:
3 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
Here's another Best Buy to consider. It's a cross-cut shredder and one of the most secure models we've tested, making it well suited to your home office. It produces tiny confetti that’s near impossible to reassemble, and it's easy to use, too.

Not found the product for you? Browse all of our shredder reviews.

And here are three shredders to avoid

Without the help of our expert reviews, you risk buying a shredder that's a pain to use and won't securely shred your documents. The worst models we've tested produce confetti that's easy to reassemble, while making an excruciating noise that will leave you with your hands over your ears.

Keep scrolling to see which shredders you're better off steering clear of.

Shredders to avoid

Typical price £20.00
Which? score 53%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Security:
2 out of 5
Speed:
1 out of 5
Noise:
3 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
This may be one of the cheapest shredders to pass through our test lab, but it's also one of the lowest-scoring. It's slow, has a tiny waste bin, and simply isn't secure enough to recommend. Thankfully, we've found plenty of alternatives that are more secure but just as affordable.

Typical price £18.00
Which? score 48%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
2 out of 5
Speed:
3 out of 5
Noise:
1 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
This shredder isn't worth suffering for. It produces an excruciating noise while it's destroying documents, and feeding paper into the machine can be a little fiddly. If you're a buyer on a budget, you'll be pleased to hear we've tested far better models costing less than £50.

Typical price £20.00
Which? score 46%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Security:
2 out of 5
Speed:
2 out of 5
Noise:
1 out of 5
Actual page feed:
Bin size:
Bin capacity:
We’re not impressed with this strip-cut shredder. It scores poorly for security and lets out a high-pitched whirr while it's at work. To add to its list of issues, it isn't exactly versatile - the brand makes no claims about it being able to destroy credit cards, stapled documents or CDs.

How to buy the best shredder

If you're looking to buy a shredder, you'll want a model that can destroy sensitive documents effectively. Different types produce different sizes of confetti, with cross cut (or diamond cut) models being the most common on sale. Our testing shows that you're better off avoiding strip or ribbon-cut shredders - the strips they produce can be put back together without much trouble. Key features to look out for include:

  • autostop - this will ensure the shredder stops working if it detects a jam
  • interlock - find a model with an interlock and it will only work when the bin is attached
  • credit card and CD slots - not every shredder is powerful enough to slice up cards

For more advice on picking a shredder for the office or your home, see our guide on how to buy the best shredder. Alternatively, pay a visit to our Best Buy shredders page to see our highest-scoring models.

