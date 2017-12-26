Top five best shredders

Picking a new shredder that can shred documents securely without making a racket needn't be a struggle. We've tested shredders from big-name brands including Fellowes, Rexel and Staples, and only the best models are worthy of being Best Buys.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best shredders to pass through our test lab in 2017. None of the models mentioned will leave you waiting around for too long, and our experts guarantee they're perfectly secure.

Your privacy and data security are worth taking seriously, so never take your chances with a sub-par shredder. We've also named underperforming shredders worth avoiding, so keep scrolling for the details.

