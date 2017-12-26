How to buy the best smart home hub

As more of our household gadgets become internet-connected, from thermostats to light bulbs, it can be hard to keep track of which app controls what device. This is where a smart hub comes in, providing a central hub to manage and monitor your smart home.

The best smart hubs enable you to control multiple smart devices through a single interface. You can turn gadgets on and off with a swipe of your finger, or, in some cases, with your voice.

And with the best smart hubs, you can sync gadgets together by setting intelligent rules, such as, 'if my wireless camera detects movement then turn the radio on'.

Amazon Echo, Samsung SmartThings and more are fully tested in our smart home hub reviews.