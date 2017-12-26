How we test smoke alarms

Can slow smoke alarms still pass official smoke alarm tests?

Which? smoke alarm tests have revealed a repeated pattern of safe-seeming products having wildly varying response times. But according to the official safety testing method – which measures the amount and thickness of smoke that is required to trigger the alarm – these products can all be classified as meeting the BS EN 14604 standard.

BSI (formerly the British Standards Institute) issues the smoke alarms test standard. We asked why it is so tolerant of tardy alarms, and it said: ‘The standard covers ionisation and optical alarms, and the test fires ensure that whichever type is used, the alarm gives adequate warning when there is a real fire.’

We don’t think this is good enough and that’s why we penalise the alarms that take too long to sound and why only the fastest go on to become Best Buy smoke alarms.

There needs to be a stricter new standard that only rewards the alarms that sound more quickly. We’ve raised our response-time concerns with BSI, which said that a new smoke alarms standard is being drafted. We’ll take a close look at it and make our feelings known if it doesn’t go far enough to protect people when there’s a fire.

How quickly does fire spread?