Best sound bars for music: wireless and wired models tested

Why waste space on another speaker when a sound bar will do? In this guide, we’ll show you what to look out for when buying a sound bar for music - ideal if you’re looking for a more capable speaker for voice assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Echo, or to use with your smartphone.

The ideal sound bar for you will depend on the music set-up you’ll be using and how much you want to spend. Browse our recommended products in the table below, and find out more about how to decide which type will best suit the task.

Below, you'll see our top recommendations for wireless sound bars and wired models with advanced connectivity options including Bluetooth and HDMI. Then, we take you through what you need to know about setting up your sound bar for music.

