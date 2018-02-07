Top cheap sound bars
Top five sound bars under £200 for 2018
Article 2 of 2
If you're willing to spend a bit more on a mid-range model but still don't want to break the bank, we've picked out the best sound bars that £200 can buy.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Most of the big sound bar brands produce models in the £100-200 price range. Going for a slightly more expensive sound bar rather than a complete entry-level model will bring you some added features, such as a wireless subwoofer and the ability to decode surround sound from a Blu-ray disc player.
We review sound bars that cost from as little as £30 all the way up to extravagant models that cost more than £1,000, and we've found that price often doesn't have any bearing on whether the product actually sounds good. Below, we pick out five sound bars that will really improve your home entertainment, each offering great sound quality for an affordable price.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Top five sound bars under £200
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
This sound bar is ideal if you're short on space in front of your TV. The tiny bar might lack a bit of oomf, but the separate, wireless subwoofer makes up for this. It also comes with a mounting bracket if you want to attach it to a wall under your TV and it can also connect to Bluetooth audio sources. This is a superb product at a great price.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
A powerful sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo. For the money, we're happy with how it sounds, and there are added features including Bluetooth connectivity and it's easy to use. Perfect for those who love bass; those who want subtlety might want to look elsewhere.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
Sound bases differ from sound bars as they offer a one-stop shop for bass, mid-range and treble, and you can plonk your TV on top of it. This model is one of the best sound bases we've tested and can be found for well under £200. Audio is detailed and you get a very high maximum volume without distortion. Well worth a place on your short-list.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
A compact mid-range sound bar, this model is a great option for a very reasonable price. With its separate subwoofer and loud maximum volume, it's a great all-rounder.
- Overall sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
This is a very reasonably-priced sound bar that will make your movies sound epic. It's impressive considering it lacks a subwoofer, meaning less clutter without compromising on punchy sound. It's compatible with a multi-room audio system, and there are loads of advanced settings to play with.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of January 2018.
Not found the product for you? Browse all of our sound bar reviews.
And here's three cheap sound bars that aren't good value
The sound bars above will all make watching TV a far more enjoyable experience, but unfortunately the same can't be said of all the models we test. For every great-value bargain, there's a complete shocker out there somewhere. Our expert reviews are the most reliable way to separate the wheat from the chaff, and we've picked out three proverbial husks in the table below.
Sound bars to avoid under £200
- Overall sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
The sound that spews from this model is nothing short of horrible. Avoid it at all costs. There’s practically no bass at all, which makes everything sound harsh and tinny. If you turn the volume up, you’ll be covering your ears to get away from the noise.
- Overall sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
This sound base doesn’t even have the excuse of being particularly cheap. You'd really be wasting your money by choosing this model - our expert listeners couldn't wait for it to stop blaring out music, and some said it gave them a headache.
- Overall sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Volume before distortion :
- 2 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Separate subwoofer:
- Member exclusive
- HDMI present:
- Member exclusive
- Digital optical (Toslink):
- Member exclusive
- Digital coaxial (SPDIF):
- Member exclusive
This model is one of the cheapest we've ever tested. It'll cost you less than a couple of vinyl records, but don't be tempted - this sound bar will make your music sound absolutely awful. It scores a woeful 10%, putting it in a class of its own when it comes to underachievement.
How we test sound bars
Every sound bar that goes through our test lab is put through its paces by our industry experts. We have decades of experience of designing and testing the latest home audio products, so can recognise a deal from dud.
Before we start our listening test we make sure we've set each sound bar up to give its best-possible performance. Its position in your living room, audio settings and the overall volume level will all have a big effect on how good things sound.
We test sound bars with a range of music, TV and film soundtracks to find out how they'll sound no matter what you're listening to. For more information on how we test, take a look at our 'how we test' page.