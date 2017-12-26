Top cheap sound bars
Top three sound bars under £100
By Tom Morgan
Article 1 of 2
For buyers on a budget, we've rounded up some top cheap sound bars for your living room. Here are the best sound bars for under £100.
There's plenty of choice when it comes to picking a sound bar from a big-name brand, but you don't necessarily need to dig deep into your wallet to find the best product for you. Our sound bar reviews cover products at a range of price points, and we've found that cheaper sound bars can still have the quality you'd expect from a premium purchase.
Below, we're taking a closer look at three sound bars that can take your viewing experience to the next level, each offering a host of features for an affordable price.
Best sound bars under £100
We're really impressed with this big-brand model. It manages an impressive sound and even comes with a separate subwoofer for a bit of extra bass. It's easy to use, just make sure you have it set up dead-centre for where you'll be listening from, as quality drops off as you move off-centre.
This compact sound bar comes with a built-in subwoofer and works well wirelessly, whether it's wall-mounted or sat on the TV table. This model sounds bigger and richer than you'd expect, although audio quality suffers slightly during music playback. Even so, ease of use is where this sound bar really excels, especially if you're connecting via Bluetooth.
A no-thrills sound bar, we still think this model is worth a look because of its remarkably low price. It might not have received the highest scores from our panel of audio experts but it's the best you'll find in the budget category We reckon it's great for speech, so if you don't frequently watch heart-pumping action movies and spend your time watching daytime TV, panel shows or documentaries, it could be a good choice.
How we test sound bars
When it comes to testing sound bars, our team of audio experts are ready to put each product through its paces. We assess how each sound bar copes in the living room at varying volumes and in varying modes, so whether you're relaxing with some daytime TV or enjoying the latest action movie, you'll know what sort of sound to expect for your money.
For more information on how we evaluate the latest sound bars that pass through our test lab, take a look at our How we test sound bars guide.
Click on the link to see all of our sound bar reviews, featuring products from the likes of Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and LG.