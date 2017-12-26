Top five sound bars

Sound bars in 2017: what’s new?

It’s another year of evolution rather than revolution for sound bars. The basic concept, of course, remains the same: to pipe your TV’s sound output through a bigger (and hopefully better) set of speakers, making films and TV more enjoyable to watch. Manufacturers are generally moving in a few key directions though.

Blurring the divide with wireless speakers

We’re starting to see more manufacturers marketing their sound bars as part of a family of wireless speakers, rather than something that you just plug into your TV. Wi-fi connectivity is still a high-end feature that you will have to pay hundreds of pounds for, but the logic is that you might be willing to pay the premium if it saves you from buying a separate wireless multi-room speaker for your home.

More high-end sound bars

The rise of the sound bar in recent years has meant that manufacturers have stopped focusing on multi-speaker surround sound systems. However, this has left a bit of a gap in the market. Sound bars were at first marketed as cheaper, simpler alternatives to surround sound, but now we’re being encouraged to spend more on ‘premium’ sound bars that will do the job better than the more basic models.

Wireless multi-room features are one thing that manufacturers are throwing in to persuade people to plump for these high-end models. We’ve also recently seen even some larger sound bars that come with rear speakers and cost more than £1,000 – effectively a surround sound system masquerading as a sound bar.

Wireless subwoofers becoming more common

The latest feature that’s been trickling down the product ranges is wireless subwoofers. Without a cable connecting the separate subwoofer to the sound bar, you have more flexibility in where you place it. Not having to trail cables around is useful, and you could even hide the subwoofer in a more discreet location (as long as it’s near a power socket).

Previously, wireless subwoofers were found only on more expensive models, but we’re starting to see them included with mid-range sound bars too.