Top five sound bars for music

Go wireless

One of the main reasons you might want to use a sound bar as your living room hi-fi is that many models can be connected to your home wi-fi network and used as part of a multi-room audio system. You can do this in a few ways:

Chromecast built-in

Previously called Google Cast, this is a feature that many sound bars and wireless features have. It allows you to stream music easily from your phone, laptop or tablet to your sound bar or speaker. It’s designed to work best with Android devices – if you use Android you won’t have to download any additional apps to use it.

Airplay

Airplay is Apple’s version of Chromecast, although it’s much less common for it to be built into sound bars.

Manufacturer apps

Most sound bar manufacturers now offer their own smartphone and tablet apps for controlling their speakers. These typically work in a similar way to Chromecast or Airplay, and allow you to connect several speakers from the same brand together wirelessly around your house. You’ll be able to download the correct app for your device from the app store (Google Play Store, Apple App Store etc).

Bluetooth

If your sound bar doesn’t have wi-fi you won’t be able to connect it to a multi-room audio system, but if it has Bluetooth you can still stream music to it wirelessly. All you have to do is connect to it the same way you would any other device and you’ll have a big wireless speaker for your living room.

Make sure you’ve got the right connections

If you want to plug in other hi-fi devices to your sound bar, such as a CD player or turntable, you’ll be best off choosing a sound bar with an analogue sound input. This might be a 3.5mm aux cable or red and white stereo plugs. If it's an aux input, you’ll probably have to buy an adaptor cable to go from your CD player or record player to the aux input.

If your sound bar and your TV both support HDMI ARC, you’ll be able to use your TV remote to control the volume and settings on your sound bar. This will get rid of even more clutter in your living room.