Canton sound bars rated

How much do Canton sound bars cost?

While its average price isn’t too high, you won’t be able to find a Canton product for less than around £300. Conversely, you also won’t spend much more than £500 on the company’s top-end TV audio boxes, which is a blessed relief.

Canton sound bar features

Canton places a lot of attention on design and style, with its sound bases featuring a shiny glass top and wooden case.

Canton sound bars are mostly very simple when it comes to extras, with most of its advanced features coming in the form of offering different audio set-ups, including Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround.

Beyond that, there’s a simple set of menus that offers the same basic set of features that you’ll find in other sound bars and bases. All of its products include Bluetooth connectivity for playing audio from your smartphone, but you won’t find wi-fi connectivity or smart home functionality. These products are for audio purists and anybody looking for extra smart features will want to look elsewhere.

