Canton sound bars rated

Canton is a boutique audio firm based in Germany with a small range of audio products. This small company is still based out of the former village school in which it was founded and produces everything from mid-range sound bars to full sound systems with individual speakers costing over £17,000 a pop.
In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Canton sound bar would be right for you.
|Canton sound bars overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|4
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Pros
|Cons
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested that are still available to buy. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in June/July 2017 of 56 Canton sound bar owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 26 January 2018.
How much do Canton sound bars cost?
While its average price isn’t too high, you won’t be able to find a Canton product for less than around £300. Conversely, you also won’t spend much more than £500 on the company’s top-end TV audio boxes, which is a blessed relief.
Canton sound bar features
Canton places a lot of attention on design and style, with its sound bases featuring a shiny glass top and wooden case.
Canton sound bars are mostly very simple when it comes to extras, with most of its advanced features coming in the form of offering different audio set-ups, including Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround.
Beyond that, there’s a simple set of menus that offers the same basic set of features that you’ll find in other sound bars and bases. All of its products include Bluetooth connectivity for playing audio from your smartphone, but you won’t find wi-fi connectivity or smart home functionality. These products are for audio purists and anybody looking for extra smart features will want to look elsewhere.
