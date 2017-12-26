Sony sound bars rated

Where sound bars are concerned, Sony isn't a new presence in the UK, but rivals such as Samsung and LG have more models. The Japanese firm launches around three a year, and has quickly moved from offering a range costing £150-£350 to those that cost up to £1,000, joining top-end brand, such as Bose and Bowers & Wilkins.

Most of Sony’s sound bars are styled to suit TVs ranging from 40 to 55-inches in size, and all come with a wired or wireless subwoofer - a separate speaker that enhances low sounds. Its low and mid-range models typically comprise two or four speakers in a single bar, similar to those from other brands; its top-end sound bars will generally pack in more speakers. All provide a way to play music from a smartphone, tablet or laptop using a cable connection via USB or 3.5mm mini-jack inputs, while most also offer Bluetooth or Bluetooth NFC to stream music wirelessly. Like other brands, Sony includes different sound modes and surround-sound effects.

In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Sony sound bar would be right for you. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table.