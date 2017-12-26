Yamaha sound bars rated

Yamaha was one of the first big technology brands to introduce sound bars – initially called digital sound projectors – to the UK, and launches around two new models a year. A large part of Yamaha’s heritage lies in audio: it has produced musical instruments since 1887, when the company’s founder build his first reed organ.

Highly regarded for its electronic audio products such as amplifiers and speakers, Yamaha has continued to innovate since then, launching its YSP-1 digital sound projector in 2004 and designing a range of models with an emphasis on surround sound and voice clarity.

All Yamaha sound bars provide a way to play music from a smartphone, tablet or laptop using a cable connection via USB or 3.5mm mini-jack inputs, while some of its latest models also offer wireless music streaming. Like other brands, Yamaha includes different sound modes and surround-sound effects, and offers a mix of single-bar sound bars and some that come with a wired or wireless subwoofer - a separate speaker that enhances low sounds.

In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Yamaha sound bar would be right for you. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table.