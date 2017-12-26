Best Buy soup makers

A soup maker that's a pain to use and tedious to clean could end up being just another gadget to clog up your kitchen cupboard. Find out which ones make delicious, warm soup with minimum fuss, with our top recommendations for 2017 on this page.

Our soup maker tests go further than any others to ensure that the models we recommend are the best money can buy. We'll also tell you about any soup makers that failed to impress - we found one pricey model that was significantly slower than rivals, and couldn't make chunky soup properly. As part of our testing we:

Test how well each soup maker makes both smooth and chunky soup, looking at how quickly and easily it works, and how good the resulting soup is.

To ensure your soup is the perfect temperature, we check how hot it is after cooking and flag any models that turn out a tepid bowlful.

We highlight the soup makers that are simple to use - and those with any drawbacks such as a heavy jug that's a struggle to lift and pour.

How we uncover the best soup makers

We know that a soup maker that is awkward to use or clean will lose its appeal quickly, and may see you heading back to your pots and pans. So as well as seeing how good each one is at making soup, we help you avoid the ones with dodgy lids or awkward nooks and crannies where dirt can get trapped.

Making smooth soup: We look for lump-free, appetising soup from our butternut squash recipe. If the soup maker has a sauté function we assess how effective it is and whether it improves the soup's flavour.

Making chunky soup: We check that all the veg chunks are cooked through nicely, but not overcooked and turning to mush. Soup makers that warm all the soup evenly get full marks.

Ease of use : We reward the soup makers that are easy to set up and have well-positioned and easy-to-use controls, including a comfortable handle.

Ease of cleaning: If your soup maker is fiddly to clean, you won't be tempted to use it often. We mark down the soup makers that harbour grime in awkward places, as well as those with a less-than-perfect self-clean function.

Reviews you can trust

We've tested models from all the main soup maker brands, including Lakeland, Morphy Richards, Salter and Tefal. We tell you which ones you might want to own, and also the ones to avoid.

Which? is independent, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves. Our unbiased advice can help you to find the right product for you, and avoid costly mistakes.

