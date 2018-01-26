Top five best spiralizers for 2018

1. Make full use of the different blades and attachments

The different blades on your spiralizer aren’t just a gimmick – they’re often the key to getting real variety with the foods you’re spiralizing. Although the blades often have different names from product to product, the choice usually refers to how wide or thick the noodle is.

You'll usually get thin and thick noodle blades, or a noodle and ribbon blade. Some spiralizers name the blades after the kind of pasta they are trying to imitate, such as papperdelle, linguine or spaghetti.

Thin carrot or cucumber ribbons can work well in an Asian salad, while butternut squash is a good tagliatelle substitute. Courgetti works well as a thick noodle, but you can experiment with the different thicknesses to see what you prefer.

Look for spiralizers that score highly for their instruction manuals if you want clear guidance.

2. Use different foods in your spiralizer

We use different fruit and vegetables in our tests to reflect how you use your spiralizer, but you can also look at the scores to get ideas for your own dishes. Instead of courgetti every time, why not try making apple crisps or thin slices for a tarte tatin? Spiralized beetroot can really brighten up a salad dish, and you can make your own sweet potato curly fries or use shredded carrot for sauces and coleslaw.

Check the scores for different foods on our reviews to find a spiralizer that works well across all the fruit and veg we tested to ensure it's versatile enough to handle a range of different ingredients.

3. Don't waste the core

One of the main worries for using a spiralizer is waste, as often food gets stuck on the blades and a stump or core that can’t be spiralized is left over with some models.

To reduce the wastage, why not save your core? The extra tasty bits of fruit and veg can be chopped up and incorporated into whatever dish you’re making with your spiralizer. If you want to save it for later, you can cube the food and store in the fridge (for up to four days) or freezer. Add to stocks, soups and smoothies – or eat with a dip for a healthy snack.

If you want the maximum spirals for your money, check our test scores for each model. Our food-wastage rating flags the models that have minimal unspiralized leftovers, so you don't have to deal with stray lumps of veg.

