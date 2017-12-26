Most reliable cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands

How cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands compare

Our unique reliability survey takes into account the fault rates reported by owners, weighted by the severity of these faults and the speed with which they occurred. A steam cleaner that experienced a serious fault after only a few months use will be penalised more heavily than one which suffered a minor problem years after purchase.

And our 2017 survey uncovered some interesting results.

97% - The top score achieved by one of the steam cleaner brands in our reliability survey.

Overall, cylinder and handheld steam cleaners were shown to be very reliable devices. In fact, 88% of the models that customers told us about remained fault free after seven years. That's a higher proportion than was reported for corded vacuum cleaners (82%) and far better than the fault-free rate for fridge freezers (72%).

But not all cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands offer the same longevity. And so while only 3% of cleaners made by the most reliable company experienced a fault within seven years, the rate rockets to 33% for the worst brand. Most of these faults happened within just two years.

Common steam cleaner problems

37% of faults Attachments become ruined

Attachments become ruined 23% of faults Cleaner spits water

Cleaner spits water 11% of faults Cloths/pads disintegrate

Our survey also revealed that while owners rated most of the faults they experienced as ‘minor’ issues, more than 10% were major and left the device unusable.

Steam cleaner reviews you can trust

Anything that makes cleaning that little bit easier is bound to appeal. But years of testing steam cleaners has shown that there are plenty of awful models that you should definitely avoid.

Our testing can help prevent you from wasting money on these duds. Our experts put each model we review through an in-depth assessment, rating them for everything from how manoeuvrable they are to how long they take to heat up. And, of course, we rate how well they shift stains, and measure how wet they leave the surface afterwards.

Which? is independent. We work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

