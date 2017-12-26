Which cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brand?
Most reliable cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands
By Jon Barrow
Article 2 of 2
Every year we survey thousands of home appliance owners to find out which are the most reliable steam cleaner brands – and which you should avoid.
To learn more about the long-term performance of domestic products, we regularly survey real customers and ask them about their experiences.
In our latest survey, we spoke with more than 9,000 Which? members and received feedback on more than 22,000 products, including information on any faults that had developed and how satisfied the owners were with their devices.
Careful analysis of this information has enabled us to compare the key cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands: Karcher, Polti and Vax. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand – the higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
Once you've discovered the best brand for you, head to our steam cleaner reviews to compare models.
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|97%
|89%
|74%
|
Table notes
Results based on feedback from 228 steam cleaner owners, surveyed in September 2017.
Which cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brand stays fault free for longest?
You've told us that overall you expect steam cleaners to last for eight years. But that's not always the case.
The graphic below shows Which? members those steam cleaner brands that stay fault free the longest.
How cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands compare
Our unique reliability survey takes into account the fault rates reported by owners, weighted by the severity of these faults and the speed with which they occurred. A steam cleaner that experienced a serious fault after only a few months use will be penalised more heavily than one which suffered a minor problem years after purchase.
And our 2017 survey uncovered some interesting results.
97% - The top score achieved by one of the steam cleaner brands in our reliability survey.
Overall, cylinder and handheld steam cleaners were shown to be very reliable devices. In fact, 88% of the models that customers told us about remained fault free after seven years. That's a higher proportion than was reported for corded vacuum cleaners (82%) and far better than the fault-free rate for fridge freezers (72%).
But not all cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands offer the same longevity. And so while only 3% of cleaners made by the most reliable company experienced a fault within seven years, the rate rockets to 33% for the worst brand. Most of these faults happened within just two years.
Common steam cleaner problems
- 37% of faults Attachments become ruined
- 23% of faults Cleaner spits water
- 11% of faults Cloths/pads disintegrate
Our survey also revealed that while owners rated most of the faults they experienced as ‘minor’ issues, more than 10% were major and left the device unusable.
