Top three cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands for 2018

Every year, we survey Which? members to find out more about the steam cleaners that they own. This feedback from steam cleaner users, combined with the results of our intensive lab tests, means that we're well placed to recommend the brands that you should choose when buying a new device.

While the best steam cleaners make shifting spills and stains a doddle, buying a dud can leave you cursing in frustration. Our tests have uncovered dozens of steam cleaners that struggle to remove even the lightest marks, plus many others that are awkward to control and come with attachments that are hard to fit. Many of the customers that we surveyed were unimpressed with their steam cleaners, while owners of some brands reported that their machines were prone to faults.

In this guide, we compare three major cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands – Karcher, Polti and Vax. If you're more interested in upright steam mops, find out which brands impressed in our separate top five upright and combination steam mop brands for 2017 guide.

If you just want the best steam cleaner for your budget, head to our in-depth steam cleaner reviews to find out which models we recommend.

Cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands rated

Below, we've brought together all our know-how about your favourite brands, including recent lab tests and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so that you can see at a glance which brands are best.

For each brand, you can find out:

Average test score How well cylinder and handheld steam cleaners from this brand do in our tests.

How well cylinder and handheld steam cleaners from this brand do in our tests. How reliable it is We ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's steam cleaner is to let you down.

We ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's steam cleaner is to let you down. How owners rate it How satisfied owners are with their brand of cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

How satisfied owners are with their brand of cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Our verdict We tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.

Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other: