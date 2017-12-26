Which cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brand?
Top three cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands for 2018
By Jon Barrow
Article 1 of 2
Looking for a new steam cleaner? Spend your money wisely and choose a top steam cleaner brand that impresses in our lab tests and customer surveys.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Every year, we survey Which? members to find out more about the steam cleaners that they own. This feedback from steam cleaner users, combined with the results of our intensive lab tests, means that we're well placed to recommend the brands that you should choose when buying a new device.
While the best steam cleaners make shifting spills and stains a doddle, buying a dud can leave you cursing in frustration. Our tests have uncovered dozens of steam cleaners that struggle to remove even the lightest marks, plus many others that are awkward to control and come with attachments that are hard to fit. Many of the customers that we surveyed were unimpressed with their steam cleaners, while owners of some brands reported that their machines were prone to faults.
In this guide, we compare three major cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands – Karcher, Polti and Vax. If you're more interested in upright steam mops, find out which brands impressed in our separate top five upright and combination steam mop brands for 2017 guide.
If you just want the best steam cleaner for your budget, head to our in-depth steam cleaner reviews to find out which models we recommend.
Cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brands rated
Below, we've brought together all our know-how about your favourite brands, including recent lab tests and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so that you can see at a glance which brands are best.
For each brand, you can find out:
- Average test score How well cylinder and handheld steam cleaners from this brand do in our tests.
- How reliable it is We ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's steam cleaner is to let you down.
- How owners rate it How satisfied owners are with their brand of cylinder and handheld steam cleaners, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict We tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:
Only logged-in Which? members can see which brands came out on top in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|54%
|67%
|This brand's cylinder and handheld steam cleaners are streets ahead of their rivals when it comes to reliability. The manufacturer's customers are also more likely to be satisfied with their devices than owners of other brands and though the average test score isn't impressive, none of its cleaners have been ranked as Don't Buys.
|54%
|57%
|Steam cleaners made by this company are typically very reliable and 87% of those in our survey were still fault free after seven years use. But owners aren't overly impressed by the devices, and our test results show they have good reasons for this: out of the two cylinder and handheld steam cleaners produced by this manufacturer that we're assessed, one was bad enough to be a Don't Buy.
|53%
|51%
|This brand produces a wide range of steam cleaners but our lab assessments have found that their performance is variable, from a model that achieved a respectable 62% test score to a disappointing Don't Buy device. The brand also received the lowest rating from customers in our survey. This may be because of the high price of its cylinder cleaners (which can cost almost £300) but the brand's mediocre reliability rating can't help either.
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Can't see the brand you're interested in here? Head to our steam cleaner reviews to read verdicts on all popular models.
Choosing the best cylinder and handheld steam cleaner brand
If you want a steam cleaner that's likely to give you many years of use then there's just one brand to choose. Our customer survey found that only 3% of cleaners made by the most reliable company experienced a fault within seven years. In comparison, one in three devices made by the least reliable brand experienced a problem in the same time period (28% within just two years).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most reliable brand also had the most satisfied customers. Yet, overall, owners of steam cleaners are not overly impressed with their devices and the average customer score, 57%, compares very poorly to those given to other domestic products such as corded vacuum cleaners (74%) and washing machines (80%).
This poor customer feedback echoes what we've found in many of our lab tests. A quarter of currently available models are so bad that we've deemed them Don't Buys, while no cylinder or handheld cleaners have managed to receive a Best Buy rating. However, some do offer a decent cleaning performance and, with prices as low as £30, they are worth considering.
More top cylinder and handheld steam cleaner buying tips
All steam cleaners heat up water to produce steam, which is then used to clean surfaces at high pressure. They come in three main types – steam mop, handheld and cylinder steam cleaners – although, you can also buy two-in-one steam cleaners that combine a mop for floors with a detachable handheld device for cleaning tiles, glass and other surfaces.
Steam mops stand upright and look like a slightly bigger version of a traditional mop, but have a water tank attached to the handle. In comparison, handheld steam cleaners are cheaper and more compact. They can be a good option if you're only looking to steam clean on a small-scale but their limited steam capacity and power means they're not suited to cleaning large areas, such as floors.
Cylinder steam cleaners have a main body, bendy hose, plastic tube and nozzle. Like two-in-one steam cleaners, they can handle both large and small cleaning tasks, although the downside is that they tend to be expensive, and are heavy and bulky to store.
Read more about the different types of cleaner and get tips on using them in our guide to how to buy the best steam cleaner.