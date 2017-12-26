Most reliable steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands

How steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands compare

Our unique reliability survey takes in to account the fault rates reported by their owners plus the severity of these faults and the speed with which they occurred. So a steam cleaner that experienced a serious fault after only a few months use will be penalised more heavily than one which suffered a minor problem years after purchase.

And our 2017 survey uncovered some interesting results.

94% - The top score achieved by one of the steam cleaner brands in our reliability survey

Overall, we've found steam cleaners to be very reliable, the top-scoring brand has a reliability score of 94% and the lowest-ranked of the big five brands scores 87%.

However our survey showed that cleaners made by some smaller companies don't last as long. While we didn't receive enough user feedback to produce individual scores for these, when grouped together they only received a score of 82%.

Common steam cleaner problems

27% of faults – Steam output notably decreases or stops

– Steam output notably decreases or stops 17% of faults – Cleaner spits water

– Cleaner spits water 16% of faults – It just stopped working altogether

Our survey also revealed that owners rated most of the faults they experienced as ‘minor’ issues but over 10% were terminal and left the device unusable.

Steam cleaner reviews you can trust

Anything that makes cleaning that little bit easier is bound to appeal. But years of testing steam cleaners has shown that there are plenty of awful models that you should definitely avoid.

Our testing can help prevent you from wasting money on these duds. Our experts put each model we review through an in-depth assessment, rating them for everything from how manoeuvrable they are to the time that they take to heat up. And of course, we rate how well they shift stains, checking if they can remove pasta sauce footprints, and measuring how wet they leave the surface afterwards.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

