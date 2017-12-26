Which steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brand?
Most reliable steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands
By Sarah Ingrams
Article 2 of 2
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members to learn more about the home appliances that they own. Their feedback means that we can tell you which are the most reliable steam cleaner brands - and which you should avoid.
Our in-depth lab tests help us to determine the best products you can buy. But to find out more about how these products last over time we turn to the people that know best - their owners.
In our latest survey we contacted more than 9,000 Which? members and received feedback on over 22,000 domestic products, including information on any faults they'd suffered and whether the owners were satisfied with their devices.
By carefully analysing this mountain of data we're able to compare and to rate the key steam mop and combination two-in-one cleaner brands, including Vax, Morphy Richards and Shark. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand - the higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|94%
|91%
|91%
|91%
|87%
|
Table notes
Results based on feedback from 964 steam cleaner owners, surveyed in September 2017.
Which steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands stay fault free for longest?
You've told us that overall you expect steam cleaners to last for eight years.
But our graphic below shows Which? members those steam cleaner brands that stay fault free the longest.
How steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands compare
Our unique reliability survey takes in to account the fault rates reported by their owners plus the severity of these faults and the speed with which they occurred. So a steam cleaner that experienced a serious fault after only a few months use will be penalised more heavily than one which suffered a minor problem years after purchase.
And our 2017 survey uncovered some interesting results.
94% - The top score achieved by one of the steam cleaner brands in our reliability survey
Overall, we've found steam cleaners to be very reliable, the top-scoring brand has a reliability score of 94% and the lowest-ranked of the big five brands scores 87%.
However our survey showed that cleaners made by some smaller companies don't last as long. While we didn't receive enough user feedback to produce individual scores for these, when grouped together they only received a score of 82%.
Common steam cleaner problems
- 27% of faults – Steam output notably decreases or stops
- 17% of faults – Cleaner spits water
- 16% of faults – It just stopped working altogether
Our survey also revealed that owners rated most of the faults they experienced as ‘minor’ issues but over 10% were terminal and left the device unusable.
Steam cleaner reviews you can trust
Anything that makes cleaning that little bit easier is bound to appeal. But years of testing steam cleaners has shown that there are plenty of awful models that you should definitely avoid.
Our testing can help prevent you from wasting money on these duds. Our experts put each model we review through an in-depth assessment, rating them for everything from how manoeuvrable they are to the time that they take to heat up. And of course, we rate how well they shift stains, checking if they can remove pasta sauce footprints, and measuring how wet they leave the surface afterwards.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
