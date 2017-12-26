Top five steam mop and two-in-one steam cleaner brands for 2018

Users also told us about two other smaller brands - Holme and Abode. We haven't included them in our table as we haven't got any test data or enough reliability feedback to give them a rating but we can report their customer scores. And they're not good. Users gave Holme a lowly 38% score and Abode a frankly terrible 32%. Based on this user feedback these are two companies to avoid.

If you're interested in test results for any of the brands mentioned here, plus a number of others, then head to our steam cleaner reviews page to read verdicts on all popular models.

Choosing the best steam mop and combination two-in-one steam cleaner brand

As the table above shows, most of the big steam cleaner brands are very reliable. Four of the five that we were able to analyse received five star reliability ratings and even the worst gave a four star performance. That's impressive.

Only six percent of steam cleaners from the most reliable brand experienced a fault within five years of use but in reality, fault rates were pretty low for all five major manufacturers. However, the same wasn't true for smaller brands - we didn't get enough information to give individual scores for these but when grouped together we found that 19% of their models experienced a fault within five years of use.

Yet while steam cleaners may be generally reliable, many customers told us they were unimpressed with their devices. And the average customer score, 54%, compares very poorly to those given to other domestic products such as corded vacuum cleaners (74%), and washing machines (80%).

This poor user feedback is almost certainly down to the often dismal performance of the steam cleaners rather than any longevity issues. Our in-depth testing has uncovered many substandard devices that struggle to clean better than traditional mops and more than a quarter of those that we've assessed are so bad that we've rated them as Don't Buy steam cleaners.

But not all models are disappointing - in fact, we've found a number of Best Buy steam cleaners that we've happy to recommend.

More steam cleaner buying tips

All steam cleaners heat up water to produce steam which is then used to clean surfaces at high pressure. They come in three main types - steam mop, handheld and cylinder steam cleaners – though you can also buy two-in-one steam cleaners that combine a mop for floors with a detachable handheld device for cleaning tiles, glass and other surfaces.

Handheld devices are cheap and compact. They're fine for small cleaning jobs, such as around the taps in your bathroom, though you'll want a bigger unit to clean larger areas.

Steam mops stand upright while cylinder steam cleaners have a main body, bendy hose, plastic tube and nozzle. Like two-in-one steam cleaners they can handle both large and small cleaning tasks, though the downside is that they tend to be expensive and are heavy and bulky to store.

Read more about the different types of cleaner and get tips on using them in our guide on How to buy the best steam cleaner.

It's worth noting that if you live in a hard water area then you should look for a cleaner that has a hard water filter or alternatively should consider using distilled water. Otherwise the device could get furred-up and become unusable.