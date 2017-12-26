Best strimmer brands
By Adele Dyer
Discover the best and worst strimmer brands, according to our independent test lab reviews and surveys of thousands of strimmer owners.
Which? tests strimmers every year, putting them through a series of rigorous tests to see how they will perform in your garden. We have expert testers who are knowledgeable about garden tools, but also know how everyday gardeners will use strimmers and what they will find great or annoying.
We have reviewed strimmers from all the top brands, including Bosch, Black & Decker, Flymo, Stihl and Ryobi. We've distilled our knowledge, including test results and our unique insights into reliability and owner's views so you can find the right brand for you.
Best and worst strimmer brands
In the table below we've collated all of our strimmer tests since 2011, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the key brands of strimmer stack up against one another.
|Best strimmer brands
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
|70%
|N/A
|84%
|This brand makes a range of petrol strimmers. We've only tested one, but were impressed by how well it strimmed long grass and weeds, and how well it fed out more line. Which? members tell us they're very pleased with this brand's quality and fitness for purpose.
|75%
|83%
|We've tested five petrol strimmers from this brand and four of these were Best Buys, with the fifth being only a point away. We've also tested two electric and one cordless strimmer, two of which are Best Buys. This brand's strimmers are on the expensive side, but they were praised by Which? members for their quality.
|67%
|67%
|One cordless strimmer from this brand holds a Best Buy, another struggled with longer grass and weeds. Which? members thought they were easy to use, but gave only satisfactory scores for their build quality.
|68%
|65%
|We've only reviewed one cordless strimmer from this brand, but we were impressed, giving it a Best Buy. Which? members thought the ease of use and quality were satisfactory.
|68%
|59%
|This brand's cordless strimmers gave the highest customer score for this type of strimmer. The brand has a line of cordless and electric strimmers ranging from around £20 up to £75. In our tests some have given decent, but not outstanding scores. Overall, Which? members didn't score the brand's strimmers highly for quality.
|62%
|52%
|One of this brand's cordless strimmers is a Best Buy, although this one does have a high price tag. Two other cordless models received much lower scores. Which? members think they offer poor value for money.
|58%
|51%
|This brand's electric models left Which? members satisfied, but not bowled over. It's one of the few brands to produce electric, cordless and petrol strimmers. One of its electric models is a Best Buy, and one cordless and one petrol model almost make the grade.
|72%
|50%
|This brand's electric strimmers are well known. The brand has a range of cordless and corded strimmers ranging from around £20 up to £75. In our tests some have given decent, but not outstanding scores. Overall, Which? members didn't score its electric strimmers highly for quality.
|62%
|49%
|This brand sells a wide range of electric strimmers, ranging from basic models for around £20 through to around £70. In our tests these have had mixed success with some scoring moderately well, while others are at the bottom of our results table. Which? members found they had poor build quality.
|65%
|48%
|We've reviewed a great many of this brand's electric strimmers, more than for any other company. Again, these range from bargain strimmers with basic functions for around £20 to those that are similar to petrol strimmers. One is a Best Buy, while others have poor scores. They scored badly for value for money and ease of use amongst Which? members.
|72%
|42%
|We found two strimmers from this brand to be good electric strimmers, but Which? members were disappointed with build quality, ease of use, and value for money.
|72%
|41%
|This brand's petrol strimmers did not score highly. It's one of the few to produce electric, cordless and petrol strimmers. One of its electric models is a Best Buy, and one cordless and one petrol model almost make the grade. Which? members, however, thought the petrol models did not give value for money.
Table notes
Choosing the best brand of strimmer
When we surveyed Which? members about their strimmer brands, the response was far from positive. We asked Which? members to tell us how they would rate their strimmers on build quality, ease of maintenance, storage and use, value for money and whether they were fit for purpose.
All types of strimmers (petrol, electric and cordless) scored poorly for value for money, with no brand scoring more than 3/5. However, some brand's petrol strimmers scored full marks as being fit for purpose. Electric strimmer brands all scored poorly over all measures. Some of this dissatisfaction might be down to basic problems with these strimmers.
To calculate a rating for reliability we also asked what strimmer faults members experienced and when these first occurred. Many members complained of line-feed problems with their strimmers, and this brought much lower reliability figures than we would expect for any garden tool. The problems included the line breaking frequently, an awkward system for making more line feed out of the head, and the line becoming caught up inside the head. If your strimmer suffers from these, read our advice on avoiding line feed problems.
The average test score is made up of all the models we have tested since 2012, including those that have now been discontinued. This gives a good idea of the marks that each brand has achieved. Some brands, such as Stihl, have consistently achieved good results, while others, such as Black & Decker, have mixed results.