Black & Decker strimmers guide

Black & Decker is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden and is one of the most popular brands for strimmers. For the garden, it also produces electric and cordless leaf blowers, shredders, chainsaws, hedge trimmers and pressure washers.

Black & Decker has a wide range of strimmers, starting with some very basic models. Most are electric but there are also a few cordless models in the range. Find out how we rate all the Black & Decker strimmers we have reviewed.

As well as testing strimmers in the field, we survey hundreds of strimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.