Black & Decker strimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Black & Decker is one of the most popular brands of strimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Black & Decker is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden and is one of the most popular brands for strimmers. For the garden, it also produces electric and cordless leaf blowers, shredders, chainsaws, hedge trimmers and pressure washers.
Black & Decker has a wide range of strimmers, starting with some very basic models. Most are electric but there are also a few cordless models in the range. Find out how we rate all the Black & Decker strimmers we have reviewed.
As well as testing strimmers in the field, we survey hundreds of strimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Black & Decker strimmers
Based on our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Black & Decker strimmers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results, as well as our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table also outlines whether Black & Decker strimmers are value for money and what we think of the brand overall.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.
|Black & Decker strimmers - brand data
|Number of models tested since 2012
|9
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Black & Decker strimmer?
|
Table notes
Table correct as at June 2017. Range of test scores and average test core based on results of all models tested January 2012-June 2017. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 Which? members conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
KeyMember Content
There are many strimmer brands to choose from. Take a look at our best strimmer brands guide to see how Black & Decker compares with the major strimmer brands.
How much do Black & Decker strimmers cost?
Black & Decker make a wide range of strimmers, from basic models costing around £20, up to around £65 for a 900W electric model with more features. Cordless strimmers start at around £60 and go up to around £190 for the most powerful strimmer in the range.
This is similar to strimmers from Bosch and Flymo, two of the other most popular strimmer brands.
Choosing the best Black & Decker strimmer
Black & Decker strimmers are aimed at normal garden use, and the brand doesn't produce any petrol models. It has a few corded electric models, including two very basic models with 250W and 350W motors. There are also two very similar models that have 450W and 550W motors and can be fitted with wheels to turn them into basic lawnmowers. Two more-powerful strimmers, with 700W and 900W motors respectively, have large 35cm-diameter cutting areas.
The rest of the range are cordless strimmers with 18V, 36V and 54V batteries. We have reviewed the 54V strimmer, and nine others.