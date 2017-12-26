Bosch strimmers guide

Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, strimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.

It's also one of the main brands of cordless garden power tools – an alternative to corded electric or petrol machines. Bosch cordless tools promise the convenience of electric with the portability of petrol as you can use them anywhere in the garden.

Bosch specialises in electric and cordless strimmers and doesn't make petrol models. You can find out which are the best models by looking at our reviews of Bosch strimmers.

We've tested a number of Bosch strimmers, from low-cost strimmers up to high-end models that could substitute for a petrol strimmer. See our full reviews to see how they all coped with our rigorous, independent tests. Some Bosch strimmers have impressed us, while others have definitely not.