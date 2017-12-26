Bosch strimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Bosch is well known for its extensive range of strimmers. Find out what to look for in a Bosch strimmer, whether you're buying electric or cordless.
Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, strimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.
It's also one of the main brands of cordless garden power tools – an alternative to corded electric or petrol machines. Bosch cordless tools promise the convenience of electric with the portability of petrol as you can use them anywhere in the garden.
Bosch specialises in electric and cordless strimmers and doesn't make petrol models. You can find out which are the best models by looking at our reviews of Bosch strimmers.
We've tested a number of Bosch strimmers, from low-cost strimmers up to high-end models that could substitute for a petrol strimmer. See our full reviews to see how they all coped with our rigorous, independent tests. Some Bosch strimmers have impressed us, while others have definitely not.
Which? verdict on Bosch strimmers
We've collated all our test results of Bosch strimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Bosch strimmers.
In the table below we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlight its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Bosch strimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Bosch brand is worth considering.
How much do Bosch strimmers cost?
Bosch strimmers are mostly reasonably priced. The cheapest model, the Art 23 SL, costs around £22, while the most expensive electric model, the Art 35 is around £90. Cordless models are more expensive, with the lowest-cost models being around £60, going up to around £230 for a 36v strimmer with the battery and charger.
Choosing the best Bosch strimmer
There are a number of electric strimmers from Bosch. The entry-level Easytrim and mid-range Combitrim strimmers are no longer manufactured, although you might find them in some stores. The current basic strimmers are the SL range, which don't have a rotating head or an adjustable shaft. The Art 27 and Art 30 have 450W and 550W motors respectively and a rotating head.
Finally, there are two strimmers with a longer, fixed shaft, designed as heavy-duty strimmers to cut down long grass and weeds around the garden. We have reviewed the Art 35 and this has been joined by the new AFS 23-37, which has a 950W motor and a brushcutter head.
We have reviewed all the Bosch cordless strimmers. The ART 30-36 Li has a 36V battery, while the ART 23-18 Li and the ART 26-18 Li have 18v batteries. The new EasyGrassCut 12-230 has a 12V battery and cuts with a blade rather than strimmer line.