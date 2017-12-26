Flymo strimmers guide

Flymo is best known for its hover mowers, but it also makes a range of other garden tools, including strimmers, hedge trimmers and leaf blower vacs.

Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless models that are made for general tidying around the garden, such as edging the lawn and neatening up areas that can't be reached with the mower. Few of the strimmers have the power to tackle large areas of long grass and weeds.

We've tested a number of Flymo strimmers, covering most of its range. See our reviews of Flymo strimmers to see how they all coped with our rigorous, independent tests. There are some significant differences in how Flymo strimmers scored.