Which? Best Buy strimmers
Best Buy strimmers are robust, efficient and and easy to use. Read on to find out how our independent tests find the top strimmers.
A great strimmer can save you time and effort, helping you to keep your garden neat and tidy. All our Best Buys have proved themselves to be adept at a range of garden tasks from edging the lawn to strimming down weed patches. They have to be easy to use, quick and controllable to get top scores.
We put the strimmers through six separate trials in our independent tests, based on all the possible jobs you would want to do around the garden. We also test every aspect of using a strimmer, from how heavy they are to how well the line-feed mechanism works. We make sure you buy a strimmer that will be a great tool, not a hindrance to keeping the garden looking great.
- We cut hundreds of metres of long grass, short grass, weeds and lawn edges every year to find the best strimmers for all your garden jobs.
- We reveal the strimmers that are heavy, awkward to use and struggle to cut neatly and efficiently.
- We know you find the line-feed mechanism frustrating to use on most strimmers. In our tests we strike strimmer heads against a sharp object ten times to see if the line breaks and then gets lost inside the head.
How we uncover the best strimmers
All our strimmers are tested by three users of different heights so we can judge whether the strimmer will be comfortable to use for most gardeners. Our testers are all very experienced gardeners, used to a wide range of garden machinery. We assess over 20 measures to rate each strimmer for ease of use and carry our seven tricky tasks to see if they are up to the job.
- Neat trimming: we cut path and lawn edges and along fences to make sure you get a great-looking finish
- Powerful cutting: we cut long grass and overgrown weeds to see if the strimmer has the strength to deal with tough jobs
- Ease of use: we assess how comfortable each strimmer is to use, as well as how easy it is to feed out more cutting line.
Strimmer reviews you can trust
We've tested strimmers for big brands like Black & Decker, Flymo, Bosch and Stihl, as well as less well-known names. Our cheapest Best Buy strimmer is just £50 and we have recommendations for all types: corded electric, cordless and petrol.
