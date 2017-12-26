Which? Don't Buy strimmers
Don't Buy strimmers will leave you with an aching back and messy lawn edges. Avoid these disappointing machines.
You can buy a strimmer for under £30, but this isn't a bargain if the strimmer is so hard to use and so slow that you leave it in the back of the shed.
In our testing we've found strimmers that make you bend right over to edge the grass, or which leave your grass looking chewed, not cut. But we've also found some great strimmers that will make light work of tidying the grass around your garden. Find out which ones we recommend by looking at our Best Buy strimmers.
What makes a Don't Buy strimmer?
Edging the lawn and tidying areas missed by the lawn mower should be a quick, easy job. But a Don't Buy strimmer will make it a long and frustrating one. You will have to contort your body to hold them at the right angle for the job and then wait as they take ages to cut the grass. The low price might make these strimmers attractive, but they're best avoided.
Our expert testing puts strimmers through their paces so you can buy with confidence, knowing they can fly through all your trimming tasks. The best lawn edgers will leave a neat finish, while our recommended heavy-duty strimmers will quickly and efficiently cut down a meadow. In between our Best Buy general-purpose strimmers will tackle light and hard tasks.
How we test strimmers
Which? has reviewed strimmers from Black & Decker, Bosch, Flymo, Stihl and Ryobi to help find the best strimmers for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those strimmers that will be quick and easy to use, making short work of trimming the grass around your garden.
- All our strimmers are used to cut lawn and path edges, as well as along fences, just as you will use them in your garden. We also cut long grass and weeds to see how well they tackle tough jobs.
- We know that it's frustrating when the line breaks on a strimmer, so we test how often this happens. We also rate how hard it it to rethread the strimmer line.
- A cordless strimmer needs a long-lasting battery, so we record how long they run for and the time taken to recharge. We also measure how noisy and heavy they are.
