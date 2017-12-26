Stihl strimmers guide

Stihl petrol tools are widely used by professional gardeners, but the brand also makes a wide range of tools for the home gardener. We've reviewed its strimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws. It also makes mowers and garden shredders under the Viking brand.

There are electric, cordless and petrol strimmers in the Stihl range, but they come at a price. Stihl is one of the many brands which now offer batteries that are compatible with all their tools. The batteries are all 36V and come in a range of capacities to give longer running times.

We've tested a number of Stihl's electric, cordless and petrol strimmers. Take a look at our reviews of Stihl strimmers to see how they matched up to other strimmers in our rigorous, independent tests.