Top five best general-purpose strimmers
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring strimmers that will make a good job of any task around your garden, from edging the lawn to cutting down long grass.
Our pick of the best general-purpose strimmers excel at all kinds of jobs around the garden. They can edge the grass, tidy areas missed by the mower and tackle areas of long grass, too.
But our tests have shown that too many strimmers aren't jack of all trades and some are masters of none. We've rounded up some of these at the bottom of this page.
Best general-purpose strimmers
- Edging the lawn:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer is a combination of a powerful strimmer that is excellent at cutting long grass and weeds, but can still make a decent job of the more delicate task of edging your lawn. It’s expensive and will not suit all gardeners as it can be a little awkward to use, but it’s worth considering if want a versatile machine.
- Edging the lawn:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer scored well in all our tests, and was rated highly both for its speed and quality of the cut, making it a Best Buy. It's a breeze to use, thanks to an easily adjustable shaft, handle and head. It won't break the bank either.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This Best Buy strimmer stands out for its ability to tackle any job, from edging the lawn to cutting through long grass and tough weeds. It's easy and comfortable to use, all of which makes it a Best Buy strimmer for general garden use.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This low-price strimmer had everything we were looking for. It was easy and comfortable to use, sliced through long grass and weeds quickly, and made a very neat job of edging the lawn.
- Edging the lawn:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer is from a brand that's well know for its range of garden tools for professionals. This model has all the power of larger strimmers, but is more controllable and so should suit anyone with a large garden.
And here's three strimmers to avoid
Too many of the strimmers we have seen are awkward to use, slow to cut and leave a messy finish. Our testing can be relied on to show which won't be a great investment. We've picked three poorly performing strimmers that we think you should avoid.
- Edging the lawn:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer is low-powered and doesn't shine at any trimming task, even edging. It's awkward to hold at the right angle for cutting lawn edges and along a fence.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer manages to cut short grass reasonably but it's awkward to use for edging and really struggles with thicker vegetation and weeds. The line breaks and you'll lose it frequently.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This basic strimmer is uncomfortable to use, noisy and struggled to cut through long grass. Pay a little more for a better model.
Best strimmers for your garden
The best strimmer for you is one that will do all the jobs you need. Do you need to edge the lawn, or cut the grass where it grows over your path? Do you have areas that are hard to reach with the mower, or do you need to cut down longer grass, after spring bulbs have finished flowering? If this sounds familiar then you will need a general-purpose strimmer.
- Look for one with a rotating head so you can easily turn it sideways to cut the edge of the lawn.
- Make sure it has an extending shaft so you can adjust it to your height.
- On some strimmers the angle of the head can be adjusted so you can strim under your garden furniture, which is very useful.
- Finally check our reviews to make sure it has a good line feed mechanism.
To find out more, look at our advice on how to buy the best strimmer.