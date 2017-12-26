Top five best heavy-duty strimmers
By Adele Dyer
We round up the best heavy-duty strimmers for cutting down long grass and tough weeds.
We've picked the very best heavy-duty strimmers that will make light work of cutting down large areas of long grass and weeds. We've selected the best petrol, cordless and cordless electric strimmers so you can find the best model to suit you and your pocket.
If this isn't the kind of strimmer for you, take a look at our recommendations for:
Best heavy-duty strimmers
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer looks very similar to a petrol model and is designed for cutting down long grass and weeds. It's our top-scoring strimmer for these tough jobs.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer is excellent at cutting down long grass and weeds, but also feels well balanced and easy to use. It has the power of a heavy-duty petrol strimmer, but with the advantage that it’s less noisy, vibrates far less and is much easier to start.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
If you need to cut through long grass and tough weeds, but don't want a petrol strimmer, this corded electric strimmer may be the answer. It looks similar to a petrol strimmer with a long shaft, but is easy to use. A great workhorse for a bargain price.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This excellent machine is our top-scoring Best Buy petrol strimmer. It's expensive but it's a great choice if you've got a wilderness to tame, either with the line-trimmer head or with the bladed brush-cutter head for really tough trimming jobs. This brand is well-known for its petrol strimmers and we've been impressed by all the models we've seen.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
It may have a smaller engine than other petrol strimmers, but this model still packs a punch. It's from a manufacturer with a solid reputation for producing excellent garden tools.
And here's three strimmers to avoid
Strimmers can be used for a wide range of jobs from edging the lawn and tidying little patches missed by the mower to cutting down meadows. Our tests put all strimmers through a battery of tests that cover all these and more. The results show there are some strimmers that don't make the grade at any job. We've rounded up three of them here.
- Edging the lawn:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer is low-powered and doesn't shine at any trimming task, even edging. It's awkward to hold at the right angle for cutting lawn edges and along a fence.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer manages to cut short grass reasonably but it's awkward to use for edging and really struggles with thicker vegetation and weeds. The line breaks and you'll lose it frequently.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This basic strimmer is uncomfortable to use, noisy and struggled to cut through long grass. Pay a little more for a better model.
The best heavy-duty strimmer for you
To cut down long grass and weeds you will need a powerful strimmer. If your strimmer doesn't run fast enough it will end up with grass wrapped around the head and will flatten weeds instead of cutting them down.
These powerful strimmers can be hard to control, so you need a well-balanced model that will be easy to use. Look for one that can be attached to a harness so you can take the strain your back and legs, not your arms.
It's also important that the line feed works well as the line will break frequently as you cut thick stems.
To find out more, read our guide choosing the best strimmer.