Top three best lawn edgers

The best strimmers to edge the lawn

Many people buy a strimmer to edge the lawn and then find it so hard to use that it sits in the back of the shed forever more. If you are desperate to replace your edging shears there are several things you should look for.

First should be a rotating strimmer head. This lets you flip the cutting mechanism so you cut vertically. You need to be sure the head doesn't block your view and you can see where you're cutting so you can cut an even line.

A wheel on the strimmer head can be useful to support the weight of the strimmer and to keep you cutting at the same height. These can feel odd to use at first, but persevere and they will ultimately be a great help.

The shaft should be adjustable. In much the same say as you adjust the handle of your vacuum cleaner, you can adjust your strimmer to suit you. You'll probably find yourself adjusting this often as you will need to alter the length when you rotate the head to edge the lawn.

For more tips, look at our advice on how to buy the best strimmer.