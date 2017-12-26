Top three best lawn edgers
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring strimmers for edging the lawn to help you find the best one for your garden.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've rounded up three great lawn edgers that will take the strain out of tidying up the garden. They'll whip round the edges of your lawn and cut down that tuft of grass that grows round the base of a rotary dryer, or neaten up next to the fence.
All of the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy and are also easy to use. We've also included some lawn edgers that are best avoided at the bottom of the page.
Only Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.
Best lawn edgers
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This excellent cordless strimmer will give you the freedom to move around your garden without being hampered by a power cable. It's light, easy to use and cuts neatly and efficiently. It uses the same battery as other tools from this brand and so is often sold without the battery.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This strimmer is a great all-rounder that will edge your grass very well, but also make a good job of cutting long grass. When you edge the lawn you can easily see where you're cutting and there's a good-sized guide wheel to keep you going in a straight line. It's easy to hold due to the narrow handle.
- Edging the lawn:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
If you're on a budget but fancy a cordless lawn edger, this is a great option for light tasks in the garden, such as tidying around garden furniture, and the line feed works well, too. The battery lasts just over 20 minutes of continual use, long enough to get most jobs done.
Not found the product for you? Browse all our strimmer reviews.
And here's two lawn edgers to avoid
A great lawn edging strimmer is actually quite hard to find and many struggle with basic tasks. Our testing exposes those that don't meet the grade and here are three models that failed to impress us.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This low-price strimmer isn't great at edging the grass, struggled to cut long grass and isn't as comfortable to use as many other models.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This strimmer fails on almost every level. It’s uncomfortable and difficult to use, the line is tricky to re-feed when it breaks and it struggles to cut thicker or longer grass or weeds.
The best strimmers to edge the lawn
Many people buy a strimmer to edge the lawn and then find it so hard to use that it sits in the back of the shed forever more. If you are desperate to replace your edging shears there are several things you should look for.
First should be a rotating strimmer head. This lets you flip the cutting mechanism so you cut vertically. You need to be sure the head doesn't block your view and you can see where you're cutting so you can cut an even line.
A wheel on the strimmer head can be useful to support the weight of the strimmer and to keep you cutting at the same height. These can feel odd to use at first, but persevere and they will ultimately be a great help.
The shaft should be adjustable. In much the same say as you adjust the handle of your vacuum cleaner, you can adjust your strimmer to suit you. You'll probably find yourself adjusting this often as you will need to alter the length when you rotate the head to edge the lawn.
For more tips, look at our advice on how to buy the best strimmer.