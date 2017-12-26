Duty-free allowance
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Duty-free allowance
Although many of us know we can make a saving if we buy cigarettes or alcohol duty-free, do you know your allowances and how much you can bring back to the UK?
If you're planning a holiday or about to go away, make sure you fly with one of the , from one of the top rated airports and that you have to make your trip perfect.
Arriving home from an EU country
While there is no longer any UK duty or tax to pay on items when returning from a country in the EU, anything you do buy must be for personal use or a gift. Customs officers may query any goods you have brought back that exceed the standard amount shown.
|Duty-free allowances from an EU country
|
800
cigarettes
|
200
cigars
|
400
cigarillos
|
1kg
tobacco
|
110 litres
beer
|
90 litres
wine
|
10 litres
spirits
|
20 litres
fortified wine
Fortified wine: Eg sherry, port, sparkling wine or any other alcoholic drink that's less than 22% alcohol.
Arriving home from a non-EU country
If you are travelling back into the UK from a country outside of the EU then duty-free allowances are in place. This means you are restricted on the amount of goods you can bring back home with you. If you go over this allowance you might have to pay tax or duty on your goods - Excise Duty, Customs Duty and Import VAT.
The type of tax or duty you will pay depends on what you want to bring home. Duty-free allowances for travel outside of the EU are shown.
|Duty-free allowances from a non-EU country
|
200
cigarettes
|
50
cigars
|
100
cigarillos
|
250g
tobacco
|
16 litres
beer
|
4 litres
wine
|
1 litre
spirits
|
2 litres
fortified wine
Beer, wine, spirits and liquers and fortified wine: You can bring in one of the above or combine the allowances eg 1 litre of fortified wine and half a litre of spirits (half of each allowance)
Spirits: Spirits or strong liquers over 22% alcohol.
Fortified wine: Eg sherry, port, sparkling wine or any other alcoholic drink that's less than 22% alcohol.
Other goods
You can bring back items bought on holiday worth up to £390 duty free. If you bring home a single item worth more than your allowance, you will have to pay tax/duty on the full amount, not just that above the allowance.