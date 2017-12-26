Here are the duty-free allowance guidelines you must follow, whether you've been on a break in the European Union (EU) or further afield.

Although many of us know we can make a saving if we buy cigarettes or alcohol duty-free, do you know your allowances and how much you can bring back to the UK?

Arriving home from an EU country

While there is no longer any UK duty or tax to pay on items when returning from a country in the EU, anything you do buy must be for personal use or a gift. Customs officers may query any goods you have brought back that exceed the standard amount shown.

Duty-free allowances from an EU country 800 cigarettes 200 cigars 400 cigarillos 1kg tobacco 110 litres beer 90 litres wine 10 litres spirits 20 litres fortified wine Spirits: Spirits or strong liquers over 22% alcohol.

Fortified wine: Eg sherry, port, sparkling wine or any other alcoholic drink that's less than 22% alcohol.

Arriving home from a non-EU country

If you are travelling back into the UK from a country outside of the EU then duty-free allowances are in place. This means you are restricted on the amount of goods you can bring back home with you. If you go over this allowance you might have to pay tax or duty on your goods - Excise Duty, Customs Duty and Import VAT.

The type of tax or duty you will pay depends on what you want to bring home. Duty-free allowances for travel outside of the EU are shown.

Duty-free allowances from a non-EU country 200 cigarettes 50 cigars 100 cigarillos 250g tobacco 16 litres beer 4 litres wine 1 litre spirits 2 litres fortified wine Cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos and tobacco: You can bring in one of the above or combine the allowances eg 100 cigarettes and 25 cigars (half of each allowance)

Beer, wine, spirits and liquers and fortified wine: You can bring in one of the above or combine the allowances eg 1 litre of fortified wine and half a litre of spirits (half of each allowance)

Spirits: Spirits or strong liquers over 22% alcohol.

Fortified wine: Eg sherry, port, sparkling wine or any other alcoholic drink that's less than 22% alcohol.

Other goods

You can bring back items bought on holiday worth up to £390 duty free. If you bring home a single item worth more than your allowance, you will have to pay tax/duty on the full amount, not just that above the allowance.