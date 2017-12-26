Which? Don't Buy suitcases
Whether it’s just impossible to pull along at the airport or ends up spilling your clothes across the carousel, a Don't Buy suitcase isn't just a waste of money - it could ruin your holiday.
Our tough lab tests will alert you to the Don't Buy suitcases that simply aren’t up to the job.
Best Buy suitcases, on the other hand, handle smoothly, open and close with ease and won’t break after just a couple of trips. Nor will they break the bank. Some of the best performing bags in our labs also come with an attractive price tag.
How Which? tests suitcases
We make sure every suitcase we test meets our strict standards and your expectations. They're all tested uniformly across the same criteria in our purpose-designed test lab. Both hard and soft cases from big-name brands like Samsonite, Antler and Eastpak are all put thoroughly through their paces, and we don’t hold anything back.
- Baggage handlers won’t go easy on your suitcase, so neither do we. Our ‘chuck test’ sees each fully-packed suitcase suspended at chest-height and dropped to the ground - Don’t Buy models will crack or burst open.
- Our lab has constructed its very own obstacle course to wheel each model around. We even carry them up and down stairs and hoist them in and out of the boot of a hatchback, just as you might do.
- We don't forget the zips, either - if they're difficult to pull when the bag is fully stuffed, can't withstand a bump or break when you pull on them too hard then they won’t be any use to you. We stuff every case full of packing foam before zipping and unzipping it one hundred times.
We also douse every case to check for waterproofing, put them under a pneumatic hammer to test against punctures, and run them on an inclined treadmill for 5,000 revolutions to make sure the wheels will last. Every manufacturer claim is challenged, so that you can be sure you know exactly what you’re paying for.
