Which? Don't Buy suitcases

Whether it’s just impossible to pull along at the airport or ends up spilling your clothes across the carousel, a Don't Buy suitcase isn't just a waste of money - it could ruin your holiday.

Our tough lab tests will alert you to the Don't Buy suitcases that simply aren’t up to the job.

Best Buy suitcases, on the other hand, handle smoothly, open and close with ease and won’t break after just a couple of trips. Nor will they break the bank. Some of the best performing bags in our labs also come with an attractive price tag.