Best alternatives to the sold out Hudl 2 tablet
By Adam Marshall
No Hudl? No problem. Now that the Hudl 2 has officially sold out, we reveal four readily available tablets that are more than a match for Tesco’s device.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The sold out Tesco Hudl 2 was a deservedly popular tablet, and had more than its share of good points, but it was by no means the best bargain priced tablet we’ve tested.
Our testing has found three similarly priced tablets that not only match the Hudl 2 every step of the way, but actually better it in some areas. Who says you can’t get value for money outside of Tesco? Keep reading to discover our picks for the perfect Hudl 2 alternative.
Best Hudl alternatives
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A great choice for those on a budget, this 8-inch tablet isn't a power house, but does more than enough for the average user. The battery stamina means you can use it for long stretches away from the plug socket.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
With a long lasting ten hour battery, this is a good choice for anyone looking for a portable tablet. For surfing and everyday apps, it's a decent Hudl alternative.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
The quad-core processor on this budget tablet offers plenty of power for most tasks, and although battery life isn't the best, it's a good choice for anyone who will mainly be using their tablet at home.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
Not the best tablet we've ever tested, but so competitively priced that it's well worth considering as a Hudl replacement for those looking for an everyday tablet.
More ways to save money
Which? reviews thousands of products and services each year, shedding light on the best and worst to help you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from pushchairs to pensions and fridges to financial services, Which? works for you to help you save money.
To discover the benefits try Which? with a £1 trial and you'll receive access to all our online content, Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door, one-to-one answers to your legal and personal finance questions over the phone, and access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations of services in your area.