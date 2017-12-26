Best tablet accessories
By Adam Marshall
Tablets can be the perfect portable way to keep you working or entertained when you’re on the go. But buy the right accessory, and you could turn your Apple, Android or Windows tablet into an even more impressive and long-lasting device.
We’ve reviewed Best Buy portable speakers that can transform your tablet into a mobile multimedia hub, detachable keyboards that will make word processing or sending emails from your iPad a breeze, and hardwearing iPad Air cases that will protect your gadget from drops and spills.
Best tablet speakers
The latest tablets are great for playing, storing and managing your music collection. However, even spending £500 on a tablet won't get you top-notch sound quality - the speakers are just too small. To really get the most out of your audio library you'll need a separate speaker.
Below we list the top-scoring models that can be used by both Apple and Android tablets - they all use a wireless or Bluetooth connection so you don't even need to dock your device. Most importantly, all these speakers deliver crystal clear audio and are easy to set up.
|Best speakers for tablets
|Speaker
|Click for full review
|Sound quality
|Ease of use
|Score
|88%
|
Producing great sound quality across everything from jazz to rock, this compact Best Buy wireless speaker sounds great. With simple controls, and very punchy sound for its small size, it could work as a standalone speaker for your kitchen or as part of a multi-speaker system across your home.
|85%
|
This is a fantastic speaker, packed with interesting features and capable of producing some amazing sound. It's powerful and versatile, with a strong set of streaming and multi-room features. In fact, it's one of the very best speakers in its class - though its price is as lofty as its quality.
|83%
|
As long as you don't need something portable, this Bluetooth speaker is a hit. It sounds better than many products that cost twice the price and is simple to use. Just pair the speaker with your tablet or smartphone and play your MP3s or stream from your favourite music service.
Best iPad keyboards
Tapping away on your iPad's touchscreen often leads to text that's riddled with mistakes and takes much longer than typing on a laptop. But adding a keyboard can transform your tablet into the perfect portable device for typists. You may not write the next 'War and Peace' on one of these, but they're ideal for emails and notes.
That's why we've designed a test especially for iPad keyboards so that you can find the best iPad-keyboard combo. We put each keyboard through its paces to see how it scores for comfort and ease of typing, how simple it is to attach to your iPad and whether it protects the tablet from damage.
The first set of keyboards will fit the iPad 2nd to 4th-gen, but not the iPad Air. While the second table features full-sized wireless keyboards that can be used with any Apple product via Bluetooth.
|Best keyboards for iPads
|Keyboard
|Click for full review
|Key feel and response
|Build quality
|Score
|88%
|
The biggest benefit of this case is that you can adjust the angle of the screen, thanks to the three magnetic slots. The cover protects both sides of the iPad, keeping scratches to a minimum. This is the lightest of the book-style covers. The keys are well spaced and, although they may feel light, they still provide a decent amount of feedback.
The general build quality is good, but it can be tricky getting the iPad in and out of the rubber sleeve - using the gap at the bottom of the holder will help. It flexes a little as you press on the keys, but overall it's a well-designed keyboard-case combo.
|85%
|
This case looks like a book when closed, and it opens to reveal the iPad and keyboard within. The iPad is held securely in place by a rubber frame. Although the fit is snug, the rubber is soft, so shouldn't damage your iPad. One side of the frame is magnetic and holds the iPad in position while you type.
The structure is relatively complex considering it doesn't allow you to change the angle of the screen. Tipping the scales at 633g, it almost doubles the weight of the iPad, but it does protect the front and back from scratches. The well-spaced keys make for comfortable typing, and it feels stable even when you use it on your lap. Although expensive, this is a great option for transforming your iPad into a workstation.
|85%
|
Attaching the iPad to this keyboard couldn't be easier – simply drop the iPad into place, and the magnets hold it firmly. When you're not using the keyboard to type, it acts as a cover to protect the iPad's screen. The silver back matches that of the iPad, giving it a stylish finish. It's also one of the lightest keyboard covers that we tested, so it's ideal for carrying around.
There isn't much of a gap between each key, which makes it feel a little cramped. But it's pleasant to type on, and touch-typists should be able to get up some speed. It's comfortable to use on your lap but, with only one screen position, you won't be able to tilt it and may have to stoop to see the screen properly.
|78%
|
This fabric cover acts like a book, and the iPad slots into a rubber leaf on the inside. Without the iPad in place, the rubber holder resembles a school dinner tray, and once the iPad is in the holder it's tricky to get it out again.
The good news is that the case protects the front and back of the iPad and holds it in securely when you're typing. The keys themselves are well spaced, but they feel spongy and flat and they don't depress far enough when you press them - feeling like the keys on a cheap calculator. On top of this, the base bends noticeably as you type. Unfortunately, you can't adjust the angle of the iPad screen when it's docked.
|57%
|
A budget rival to the other keyboards, sadly the lower price is reflected in the build quality. When you press a key it sinks below the base of the keyboard. Not only does this make for uncomfortable typing, it also feels less solidly built, especially if you bash quickly on the keys.
It holds the iPad in place with plastic pads rather than magnets. Predictably, the connection isn't as strong and it doesn't feel stable when you use it on your lap. When using it as a cover, the fit is loose. We'd advise you to steer clear of this one.
|Best wireless keyboards
|Keyboard
|Click for full review
|Sound quality
|Ease of use
|Score
|77%
|
Sadly Apple doesn't make a keyboard specifically for its iPad range. The best it offers is this Bluetooth keyboard. It's well-built, stylish and very comfortable for typing, but because it hasn't been designed specifically with the iPad in mind, it doesn't double as a cover or a stand.
There are stands that you can buy - we tried the £19 Origami Workstation (pictured) - but found it a little fiddly to use (the clue is in the name really). However, this keyboard is a solid option if all you want to do is type.
|71%
|
This is a cheap keyboard that's worth considering if you want something to make typing easier, but aren't bothered about a stand or cover. The keys make a satisfying click as you type, and the keyboard itself is angled - not something you get with the keyboard covers. This makes for more comfortable typing, as your fingers don't have to stretch to reach the furthest row of keys.
It grips onto flat surfaces well and doesn't move around as you type a quick email. In terms of design, it mimics Apple's keyboard (above). But it's lightweight and feels flimsy, and you'll also need a couple of AAA batteries to power it - not supplied. Overall, this is a seriously cheap model that doesn't attach to an iPad, but the keys are nicely spaced and it's lightweight.
Best rugged iPad cases
Breaking your new Apple iPad can be an expensive mistake – if you're unlucky, it takes only one drop to leave you with a pricey repair bill or hunting for a replacement. Buying a hard-wearing iPad case can be a cost-effective way to give your tablet extra longevity.
We chose seven popular cases for the iPad Air and subjected them to a series of examinations, including drop, tumble and scratch tests to simulate wear and tear in rugged conditions. You can see the full results from our tests in the table below.
|Best rugged cases
|Rugged case
|Click for full review
|6ft drop
|Performance
|Score
|78%
|
The best on test, this cover provides robust protection from drops, falls and water damage. In fact, it's the only case featured here to protect your iPad against submersion in water. It's easy to fit – simply sit the iPad inside the case and click the lid shut. Our test iPad survived four 6-foot drops without coming to any harm.
The only downside is that although it's claimed to protect against dust and sand, some sand did get in between the cover and the iPad during testing.
|77%
|
It offers fantastic protection and costs £12 less than the top scoring case, so if you'd like to save a bit of cash and you're not planning to dunk your iPad in water, this is the one to go for. It protects well against drops from a height of 6 feet and provides the best protection against screen scratches. Although you can't submerge your iPad, it will protect it against rain. There's a stand to prop up your iPad when watching films.
The only disappointing thing is that, like the above case, it lets sand in, and we found it a little fiddly to get this case on first time round.
|67%
|
This case provides good protection against tumbles and drops. When we subjected it to our tumble test, it kept the iPad safe, but the back cover of the case did become detached. The case itself also became battered-looking after the third six foot drop, but it did keep the iPad fully functioning and intact. The additional stand lets you prop it up in four different positions.
Sadly we did find it fiddly to get the iPad in and out of the case, this is because it comes in three separate parts. And it doesn't provide protection against water.
|67%
|
During our tests this case successfully protected our iPad against drops from a height of 6 feet. And although the case itself did become scuffed, the iPad remained intact. Unlike with some of the rivals here, there's no stand, so you can't prop it up. This case doesn't offer protection against dust or water getting into the tablet.
Overall, it provides average protection, but we felt it was over-priced considering it's not waterproof. For just a couple of pounds more, you can get a Best Buy case, which offers better all-round protection.
|66%
|
It's easy to put the case on and remove it again. It protects against tumbles, although the case itself looked a little scratched after our tests. It also let in sand during our sand test, which is frustrating. The iPad wearing this case survived each drop from 4 feet, but the case itself pops open to absorb the shock. And after the third 6-foot drop, the iPad began to show signs of wear.
The packaging suggests that this case is rain resistant, but sadly it let water in during our rain test, breaking the iPad.
|58%
|
This is one of the lower-scoring cases in our tests. Although it survived 4-foot drops, it didn't protect the iPad from the barrage of 6-foot drops. We found that after the fourth drop the iPad's screen starting jumping, making it impossible to use. It's also a squeeze to get the tablet into the case, and removing it again is tricky. It doesn't offer any protection against water.
That said, it you just want a cheap option to protect from small bumps, then it's up to the job.
|52%
|
This is one of the lowest-priced case but, unfortunately, it's the lowest scoring, too.
Despite being claimed to offer protection against shocks and impact, it covers only the back of the iPad - leaving the front open and vulnerable. If you're after scratch protection for the screen, it can also be used with the Apple smartcover, but you have to buy that separately. Although the iPad survived our tumble test, it did look scratched. The screen of the iPad we were using cracked after the fourth 4-foot drop. This case doesn't offer any protection against water damage.
