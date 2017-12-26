Best tablet accessories

Best rugged cases

The best on test, this cover provides robust protection from drops, falls and water damage. In fact, it's the only case featured here to protect your iPad against submersion in water. It's easy to fit – simply sit the iPad inside the case and click the lid shut. Our test iPad survived four 6-foot drops without coming to any harm. The only downside is that although it's claimed to protect against dust and sand, some sand did get in between the cover and the iPad during testing. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial

It offers fantastic protection and costs £12 less than the top scoring case, so if you'd like to save a bit of cash and you're not planning to dunk your iPad in water, this is the one to go for. It protects well against drops from a height of 6 feet and provides the best protection against screen scratches. Although you can't submerge your iPad, it will protect it against rain. There's a stand to prop up your iPad when watching films. The only disappointing thing is that, like the above case, it lets sand in, and we found it a little fiddly to get this case on first time round. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial

This case provides good protection against tumbles and drops. When we subjected it to our tumble test, it kept the iPad safe, but the back cover of the case did become detached. The case itself also became battered-looking after the third six foot drop, but it did keep the iPad fully functioning and intact. The additional stand lets you prop it up in four different positions. Sadly we did find it fiddly to get the iPad in and out of the case, this is because it comes in three separate parts. And it doesn't provide protection against water. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial

During our tests this case successfully protected our iPad against drops from a height of 6 feet. And although the case itself did become scuffed, the iPad remained intact. Unlike with some of the rivals here, there's no stand, so you can't prop it up. This case doesn't offer protection against dust or water getting into the tablet. Overall, it provides average protection, but we felt it was over-priced considering it's not waterproof. For just a couple of pounds more, you can get a Best Buy case, which offers better all-round protection. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial

It's easy to put the case on and remove it again. It protects against tumbles, although the case itself looked a little scratched after our tests. It also let in sand during our sand test, which is frustrating. The iPad wearing this case survived each drop from 4 feet, but the case itself pops open to absorb the shock. And after the third 6-foot drop, the iPad began to show signs of wear. The packaging suggests that this case is rain resistant, but sadly it let water in during our rain test, breaking the iPad. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial

This is one of the lower-scoring cases in our tests. Although it survived 4-foot drops, it didn't protect the iPad from the barrage of 6-foot drops. We found that after the fourth drop the iPad's screen starting jumping, making it impossible to use. It's also a squeeze to get the tablet into the case, and removing it again is tricky. It doesn't offer any protection against water. That said, it you just want a cheap option to protect from small bumps, then it's up to the job. Find out which case we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial