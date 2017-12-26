Best tablet keyboard cases

Which? members can log in to see the products behind the scores. If you're not already a member, you can take a Which? trial.

Best keyboards for iPads

This keyboard comes with a premium price tag, but we found that it was a cut above most other models. The backlit keyboard perfectly captures that Apple styling, and as well as looking the part, it also feels nice to type on, is stable when in use, and powers straight from the iPad. It feels more like an integral part of the iPad rather than an accessory. Be warned that it is on the heavy side, though. We recommend this case with a caveat - some users on the internet report that it damages the screen when closed, leaving a thin scratch on the surface. We haven't been able to recreate this in our extensive testing, and are currently speaking with the manufacturer about this issue.

This keyboard isn't a cheap option - in fact for the price you could buy yourself another tablet. However, our testing has shown that it's worth the price. Set up with this keyboard is simple - there's literally nothing to do. No pairing is required, and it works with the tablet straight away. The case has a slim, compact design and covers both the front and back of the iPad, offering protection from knocks and scrapes. It's a sturdy set up on a flat surface, but slightly wobblier when you're working on your lap. There's only one angle of view unfortunately too, a static 120 degrees.

This keyboard case is a serious investment and you'll want to be an avid typer to get your moneys worth out of it. That being said, our testing revealed that it was an excellent choice for iPad owners looking for a well designed and robust case and keyboard. There's not mucking about when it comes to connecting the keyboard to the tablet - as soon as the two are clipped together you can start typing straight away. The cover wraps around both the front and back of the iPad, offering a good degree of protection. The complaints are few, but we did note that they angle of view wasn't adjustable.

On a desk or table the tablet feels reassuringly secure. It's not quite as steady when typing on your lap, but still perfectly usable. Unlike other cases, this one is powered by removable batteries that will need to be periodically replaced, rather than a built-in rechargeable battery. The case is somewhat prone to finger marks, which seems somewhat unavoidable. It's also not possible to change the screen position from its one default position. Connecting to the tablet is a standard case of entering a code and hitting return - no problems here.

This keyboard case definitely feels secure - in fact, we struggled to get the tablet out of it. Pairing the keyboard to the tablet with Bluetooth is a simple affair, and it when in use the screen can be set up at two different angles, which is an advantage over other, simpler cases. There's a few niggles with this one - the keyboard flexes when typing, and there's a rattle in there too. For the most part however, it's a decent case and a good companion for the iPad.

This case is a robust keyboard that's effectively half a case, clipping onto the iPad to convert it into a laptop style set up. As the case only covers the screen when closed, the back of the iPad is unprotected. One of the main benefits of this cases hinge system is that the screen can be angled into many different positions - a huge boon compared to those cases which only allow for one set up. On a surface the case is stable when in use, and the design also means that using it on your lap is a reasonable expectation too.

This Bluetooth keyboard folds up like a book, and does a good job of protecting the screen when closed, with a nice solid feel when connected to the iPad. When open, it feels slightly flimsy, and can be prone to finger marks. It isn't possible to change the angle of viewing either. We found connecting the keyboard to the tablet fiddly, with more button presses than necessary.

Intended for use with the iPad Mini, it's not surprising to learn that this keyboard is on the small side, and we wouldn't recommend it for anyone with large fingers, as typing on the diminutive keys could prove tricky and frustrating. The keyboard connects instantly to the tablet Bluetooth, keeping fiddling to a minimum. In use we found that the iPad wobbles about slightly as you're typing, and the keyboard has some give to it, occasionally bending as you tap away. We wouldn't suggest this over other iPad Mini keyboards.

This keyboard case is compatible with a series of 10-inch tablets, including the Apple iPad Air range and Samsung's Tab, Pro and Note models. The keyboard does a good job of holding your tablet and feels stable and secure when used on a table. It's not quite as effective on the lap, as it's a tad top heavy. The cover fold up in a book style, with a soft cover. It isn't possible to change the angle of view when set up. The grips on the case can be extended for different sized tablets.