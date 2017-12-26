Best two-in-one tablets and laptops

Tablets have quickly become the must-have tech gadget. They're easy to use, speedy and fit into almost any bag, so you can take them anywhere. But they're not quite as practical as your trusty old laptop when it comes to getting some real work done.

To fill the gap in the market, manufacturers are releasing a host of new two-in-one tablets to give you the best of both. Some come with keyboards attached, where as others require that you buy them separately. We've tested and reviewed keyboards for Apple, Android and Microsoft devices.

If you simply want to see the cream of the tablet crop, check out our complete list of Best Buy tablets.