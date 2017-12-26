Best two-in-one tablets and laptops
By Adam Marshall
Looking for a tablet, but also want a device that's good for work? We reveal the four best two-in-one tablets and laptops for you to choose from.
Tablets have quickly become the must-have tech gadget. They're easy to use, speedy and fit into almost any bag, so you can take them anywhere. But they're not quite as practical as your trusty old laptop when it comes to getting some real work done.
To fill the gap in the market, manufacturers are releasing a host of new two-in-one tablets to give you the best of both. Some come with keyboards attached, where as others require that you buy them separately. We've tested and reviewed keyboards for Apple, Android and Microsoft devices.
Best tablet-laptop 2-1
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
One of the best tablets we've ever tested, this one also doubles up as an excellent laptop replacement with plenty of power, provided you buy the additional keyboard to go with it. With plenty of storage space built-in to save your files to, and a stunning display, this is a great machine for writing office documents on the go, but also an excellent games and video machine for when you fancy taking a break from a hard day in the office.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
This Android tablet has a ten-inch 4k display, and is a mere 7mm thick. Add a keyboard (again, not included in the box) and you'll find that the experience is akin to what you'd expect from a laptop. With a beefy processor and impressive battery life, this tablet will keep chugging away and will keep up with most taxing work. It's a well built and high spec machine that is competitively priced.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
If you're after a tablet that thinks it's a laptop, this is the one that will feel like a comfortable old pair of slippers. It instantly replicated the authentic experience of a 'proper' laptop. Under the hood, there's oodles of power, and the display is stunning. There's also a huge amount of built in storage to boot. Handily, it also has full sized USB ports, just like a proper laptop, so you can plug your accessories in without worry.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
A tablet that could replace your laptop thanks to its included keyboard dock, this model is versatile with a brilliant bright screen.
Three hybrid laptop/tablets to avoid
The devices picked out in the table above are essentially tablets with added features. But computing manufacturers have also produced hybrid devices that are principally laptops - the key difference from standard laptops is that they have folding or even detachable screens.
This type of hybrid laptop is increasingly common as it offers greater flexibility to the user. You can read reviews of dozens of models that we've tested in our round up of the best convertible laptops.
However, while some convertible laptops have impressed our experts, others certainly have not. Here are three hybrid laptop/tablets to avoid.
Two-in-one laptop tablets to avoid
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Operating system:
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
This low-cost 11.5-inch convertible laptop is designed to use Microsoft's online services and applications. It’s cheap but the underpowered processor and poor touchpad make using it a real pain.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Operating system:
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
This convertible laptop has a hinged 14-inch touchscreen and comes with 1TB of storage. But it’s noisy, the display is washed out and the battery is inadequate.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Operating system:
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
This laptop can double up as a tablet thanks to a hinge that lets the screen fold flat. However the poor-quality screen, sluggish processor and cheap, plastic body mean that it's one to avoid.
