Top five Android tablets

The Apple iPad might be the ubiquitous tablet, but if you can look past Apple's offerings, there are plenty of great Android models out there that can rival, and even surpass the iPad.

We've tested Android tablets from major brands such as Samsung, Google and Lenovo, and can recommend the right one for you.

The models below are the Android tablets that we think are essential for consideration, and cost between £80 and £600, so there's something for every pocket. All the models we've picked are easy to use and have great battery life, which is essential for a tablet.

We've also picked out three tablets that you'll want to steer clear of. With poor battery life, murky screens and tinny audio, they're best left on the shelf.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?