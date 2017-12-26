Top five tablets

Five tips for picking the best tablet

If you're still torn over which tablet is best for you, here are five ways to make sure that the tablet you're looking at is a winner, not a sinner.

Battery life

Designed to be taken with you and used on the move, battery life is an important aspect of picking a tablet. Some of the best will last you over ten hours before needing a recharge, but the worst will only give you a few hours tops before demanding to be plugged back into the wall socket. Try and aim for one with at least six to seven hours - anything less and you'll likely get frustrated with constantly having to plug it back in. We don't just take manufacturers' battery claims at face value - at Which?, we conduct thorough battery tests to see how long tablets really last.

Processor

The processor is effectively the brains of the tablet, and dictates how quickly it can open apps, browse the web and do pretty much anything. Make sure you pick a processor with a Quad Core chip - you'll find models with Dual Core chips are available at the lower end of the market, but these will be slow and sluggish.

Ram

Ram is the memory of the tablet (not to be confused with the storage, below), and the more you have of it, the faster the tablet will be. A lot of budget tablets come with just 1GB of Ram, which won't cut it unless you're only using the tablet for the very basic of tasks.

Storage space

Keep in mind storage space, if you're looking to store a lot of movies, pictures, apps and files. Some tablets come with just 8GB of storage, with the operating system taking up half of that. You can cheaply add more storage to many tablets by adding a cheap micro SD card, but make sure you do your research first, as some tablets can't be extended in this way (in particular, Apple iPads won't let you add a memory card).

Operating system

Tablets come in three flavours of operating system - Google Android, Apple iOS and Microsoft Windows. In reality, it's closer to a two-horse race between Android and iOS - Windows tablets have yet to truly compete with the popularity of either. No one operating systen is truly 'better' than the others - they all essentially do the same thing in letting you run apps and use a touchscreen. Which one is right for you depends on personal preference. Android is a very open system that allows for a lot of customisation, Apple is more of a closed shop, but with an interface that is finely tuned and easy to use, and Windows on a tablet is practically the same as Windows 10 on a computer.