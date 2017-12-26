Which Amazon Fire tablet should I buy?

It's been a few years since Amazon first introduced its own line of Fire tablets, but it would be fair to say they've proven something of a game-changer for budget tablets. With Tesco Hudl tablets no longer on sale, Amazon Fire tablets are the main game in town for tablets under £100.

While cheaper models had tended to be poor imitations of the more popular (and expensive) models with poor specs, dubious build quality and no recognisable brand, Amazon's offerings appeared well made and highly affordable.

We've reviewed the range of Fire tablets from Amazon, including the budget Fire 7 model, which costs just £50, up to the HD 10, which is a tablet with a ten-inch screen that tops the range at £150. Picking the right Amazon tablet may appear confusing, but we're confident that our reviews will help you get find the Fire that's right for you. If you decide that maybe an Amazon tablet isn't for you after all, then of course we've reviewed plenty of other tablets, from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and Lenovo.

