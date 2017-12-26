Getting the best TV picture

Don’t have a Samsung, LG, Panasonic or Sony TV? See general tips on improving your TV’s picture, whatever the brand. Before you get started, note down your default settings just in case you need to return to them later. Then follow the below method for improve your TV picture.

1. Make your picture black and white – turn off any picture enhancement modes and reduce the Colour setting until you get a black and white picture.

2. Adjust the brightness – pause a scene in a movie with a lot of dark scenes, something like The Matrix or The Dark Knight. Toggle the Brightness control until you can only just make out the detail in the darkest areas.

3. Adjust the contrast – now find a bright scene and change the Contrast setting until the picture is bright enough to be comfortable to watch, but without looking ‘washed out’.

4. Find a compromise - continue to tweak the brightness and contrast while switching between the bright and dark scenes until both feel comfortable to the eye but there’s still detail in the shadows.

5. Adjust the Backlight - the picture should pop without being lit up like a battlefield (unless you’re watching War Horse, of course).

6. Get those skin tones just right - pause on a close up of an actor’s face, ideally during a scene with lots of natural light. Turn the Colour setting back up until the skin tones look life-like. A good rule of thumb is to keep going until the actor stops appearing sickly, but not perma tanned.

7. Try your TV’s colour tone presets - some TVs come with colour tone options, such as cool, warm or neutral. Find the one which works best for your particular TV, you may find neutral is the best option.

8. Switch picture enhancements back on - the picture modes or enhancement features you switched off at the start can now be turned back on. Some will reduce distortion, others will smooth out motion; the key is to try them gradually and don’t be afraid to turn them off if you see odd-looking results on screen.