Top Five TVs
By Andrew Laughlin
Revamped smart-TV services, 4K picture quality, HDR and stunning OLED screens: it's all here this year. Find the best TVs of 2017.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The latest TVs feature more powerful picture technology and slicker smart TV platforms than ever before. A high-calibre TV, such as those with 4K HDR and Freeview Play, no longer has to break the bank as these features can be found for under £500.
4K, the ultra-high definition format that stormed the TV market in 2015, now features on the vast majority of new TVs from the big TV brands. High Dynamic Range, or HDR, has since been added to the ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.
As 4K ultra-HD TVs are able to support HD content as well, Full HD-only models are now in the minority. Even those on modest budgets can find a 4K set, with Best Buy models available for less than £500. Read our guide to Best TV Deals to find out how you can pick up a great set for a bargain price.
If you have a bit more money to spend, however, there are host of new OLED TVs and feature-rich LED TVs for 2017. LG once dominated the OLED market but Sony and Panasonic have released OLED sets this year, in what is now a hotly contested part of the market - find out more below.
Take a look at some of the best TVs of 2017 from our rigorous, independent tests below, where we highlight some of the best models, from top-of-the-range sets to reasonably-priced crackers.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best TVs of 2017
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This excellent OLED became the highest rated TV we've tested. Excellent picture and sound, and a great smart-TV interface make this our top pick from 2017.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This stunning TV delivers in all regards. With excellent picture quality, supreme sound and an easy-to-use smart-TV platform, if you’re looking for a TV in this price range this one must make your shortlist.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This 55-inch OLED certainly impressed, with very good picture quality and excellent sound. It became one of the most notable TVs of the year.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This 4K TV can definitely rival more expensive sets. Expect the same great 4K picture quality and excellent sound that you’d expect from the very best TVs for a shade cheaper.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Matching a simple smart-TV platform with decent picture and sound quality is a winning formula. Plus, with a fantastic smart remote, it’s a breeze to make full use of this set, even for a novice.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of October 2017.
Not found the product for you? Browse all our TV reviews
And here are three TVs to avoid
Not all TVs are created equal. With big differences in the technology on board, quality varies wildly between brands and prices. And you can't judge a TV by specs alone. We've seen premium TVs come up short in our testing. A Don't Buy TV will leave you with poor picture, shoddy sound and a few hundred pound hole in your bank account.
2017 TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Despite boasting a big brand badge, this 43-inch TV was a massive disappointment, achieving below average scores in several areas and completely flunking our motion-handling tests.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
As the world's biggest TV manufacturer, Samsung has a great reputation for offering quality across a range of prices. But with no smart-TV functionality, is the UE32M5000 too simple to succeed? Find out in our expert TV review.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
Very low scores for both sound and picture mean that this isn't even a borderline case - this 24-inch smart TV is, without doubt, a Don't Buy to steer well clear of.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of October 2017.
Samsung's 2017 TV line-up
Samsung’s 2017 TVs bear the ‘M’ letter in the model name, and go from small and medium-sized cheap TVs right up to the very top-end MU9000 and QLED TVs. Most 2017 Samsung models, even those as cheap as £450, support 4K HDR videos that are becoming available to stream on Netflix and Amazon, or via the 4K Blu-ray discs.
Samsung has re-branded its flagship TVs, which now come under the new moniker of 'QLED'. These pricey sets - called the Q7, Q8 and Q9 - feature Quantum Dot technology, which is said to improve the vibrancy of colours on screen. Increased brightness and a wider viewing angle should - in theory at least - mean less fade when watched at an angle.
Samsung has also added a couple of new features to its Tizen smart-TV service, including a clearer set-up and installation process.
Take a look at all our 2017 expert Samsung TV reviews.
LG's 2017 TV line-up
LG has both LED and OLED sets available this year. Its top-end LED 4K TV range feature 'Nano Cell' screen technology, akin to Samsung's Quantum Dot. But you'll find more affordable LG LED TVs without Nano Cell, but still with 4K HDR support.
Now facing competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED market, LG has launched new OLEDs, the B7, E7, C7 and G7. At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it also showcased the staggeringly thin OLED W - at just 2.6mm thick, it's half the thickness of an iPhone.
All these top-end OLED TVs support HDR content, feature the latest version of webOS smart TV and, as with all LG's new smart TVs, come with the Freeview Play TV guide. You'll need deep pockets to afford an OLED TV, however, as they tend to be among the most expensive on the market.
Fancy getting your hands on an LG OLED TV? Check out all our LG TV reviews.
Sony's 2017 TV line-up
Along with its LED TVs, Sony released a new OLED TV for 2017. Like the other big manufacturers, Sony has a slew of new 4K TVs, priced from under £500 to over £5,000. As with previous years, there's high-definition 'W' models and 'X' branded 4K sets.
But the big news is the Sony A1 OLED - its first OLED TV. Although rather pricey, the A1 features a new sound technology dubbed 'Acoustic Surface', meaning the sound is produced through vibrations in the screen. Although some are calling this a ‘speakerless’ TV, it has a subwoofer in the stand at the rear, which should add some punch to the sound.
Sony TVs run Android TV, the smart TV platform developed by Google, and a YouView TV guide. Sony also has an ‘Ultra’ content portal that allows you to purchase films in UHD quality to watch on your shiny new TV.
We've tested loads of Sony TVs. Read our Sony TV reviews to find out if they impressed us in the lab.
Panasonic's 2017 TV line-up
Panasonic's 2017 TVs are denoted by the 'E' in their model names (leading on from 'D' in 2016). Like LG and Sony, Panasonic has this year launched OLED sets along with a number of LED 4K TVs. Called the EZ1002, this OLED TV carries a hefty price tag but you'll also find plenty of more reasonable LED sets, such as the EX600B and EX700B series.
Panasonic introduced Freeview Play on its TVs in 2015. This year, it's available on all its smart TVs, starting at as little as £300 and as small as 24-inches.
Read our expert Panasonic TV reviews to find out what we've made of this popular brand this year.