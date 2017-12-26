Top Five TVs

The latest TVs feature more powerful picture technology and slicker smart TV platforms than ever before. A high-calibre TV, such as those with 4K HDR and Freeview Play, no longer has to break the bank as these features can be found for under £500.

4K, the ultra-high definition format that stormed the TV market in 2015, now features on the vast majority of new TVs from the big TV brands. High Dynamic Range, or HDR, has since been added to the ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.

As 4K ultra-HD TVs are able to support HD content as well, Full HD-only models are now in the minority. Even those on modest budgets can find a 4K set, with Best Buy models available for less than £500. Read our guide to Best TV Deals to find out how you can pick up a great set for a bargain price.

If you have a bit more money to spend, however, there are host of new OLED TVs and feature-rich LED TVs for 2017. LG once dominated the OLED market but Sony and Panasonic have released OLED sets this year, in what is now a hotly contested part of the market - find out more below.

Take a look at some of the best TVs of 2017 from our rigorous, independent tests below, where we highlight some of the best models, from top-of-the-range sets to reasonably-priced crackers.

