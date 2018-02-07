Top Five TVs for 2018

The latest TVs feature more powerful picture technology and slicker smart-TV platforms than ever before. A high-calibre TV, such as those with 4K HDR and Freeview Play, no longer has to break the bank as these features can be found on sets for less than £500.

4K now features on the vast majority of new TVs and since 4K ultra-HD TVs are able to support HD content as well, Full-HD-only models are now in the minority. Even those on modest budgets can find a 4K set, with Best Buy models available for less than £500. High Dynamic Range, or HDR, has since been added to the ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.

The new TVs revealed at CES in January won't be released until the Spring, but you can still take a look at some of the best TVs of 2017 below, or you can use the links to find out more about the TVs coming your way in 2018.

