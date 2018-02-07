Top Five TVs for 2018
By Andrew Laughlin
Revamped smart-TV services, 4K picture quality, HDR and stunning OLED screens: it's all here this year. Find the best TVs of 2018.
The latest TVs feature more powerful picture technology and slicker smart-TV platforms than ever before. A high-calibre TV, such as those with 4K HDR and Freeview Play, no longer has to break the bank as these features can be found on sets for less than £500.
4K now features on the vast majority of new TVs and since 4K ultra-HD TVs are able to support HD content as well, Full-HD-only models are now in the minority. Even those on modest budgets can find a 4K set, with Best Buy models available for less than £500. High Dynamic Range, or HDR, has since been added to the ranks. HDR is said to give brighter whites, deeper blacks and more subtlety of tone in between.
The new TVs revealed at CES in January won't be released until the Spring, but you can still take a look at some of the best TVs of 2017 below, or you can use the links to find out more about the TVs coming your way in 2018.
Best TVs of 2018
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This excellent OLED became the highest rated TV we've tested. Excellent picture and sound, and a great smart-TV interface make this our top pick from 2017.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This stunning TV delivers in all regards. With excellent picture quality, supreme sound and an easy-to-use smart-TV platform, if you’re looking for a TV in this price range this one must make your shortlist.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This 55-inch OLED certainly impressed, with very good picture quality and excellent sound. It became one of the most notable TVs of the year.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This 4K TV can definitely rival more expensive sets. Expect the same great 4K picture quality and excellent sound that you’d expect from the very best TVs for a shade cheaper.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Matching a simple smart-TV platform with decent picture and sound quality is a winning formula. Plus, with a fantastic smart remote, it’s a breeze to make full use of this set, even for a novice.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of February 2018.
And here are three TVs to avoid
Not all TVs are created equal. With big differences in the technology on board, quality varies wildly between brands and prices. And you can't judge a TV by specs alone. We've seen premium TVs come up short in our testing. A Don't Buy TV will leave you with poor picture, shoddy sound and a few hundred pound hole in your bank account.
2018 TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
Despite boasting a big brand badge, this 43-inch TV was a massive disappointment, achieving below average scores in several areas and completely flunking our motion-handling tests.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
As the world's biggest TV manufacturer, Samsung has a great reputation for offering quality across a range of prices. But with no smart-TV functionality, is the UE32M5000 too simple to succeed? Find out in our expert TV review.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
Very low scores for both sound and picture mean that this isn't even a borderline case - this 24-inch smart TV is, without doubt, a Don't Buy to steer well clear of.
Samsung's 2018 TV line-up
While LG, Sony and Panasonic continue their support for OLED displays, Samsung is sticking with QLED for its premium 2018 TVs. These high-end sets feature Quantum Dot technology, which is said to improve the vibrancy of colours on screen. Increased brightness and a wider viewing angles should mean the image appears less faded when you're watching at an angle.
The Q9S is the new flagship set and it's 8K. It's all well and good releasing an 8K TV, but if there's nothing to watch on it then what's the point? Well, the Q9S uses artificial intelligence to dynamically upscale standard definition, HD and 4K content. The resulting resolution won't be 8K, but the picture should be sharper and more detailed. Whether that's worth the likely steep asking price is something we'll find out when we test the TV later this year.
Most 2018 Samsung models, even some of its cheaper sets, support 4K HDR videos that are becoming available to stream on Netflix and Amazon, or via the 4K Blu-ray discs.
Samsung's 7, 8 and 9 Series TVs, as well as the range-topping QLED sets, will have Bixby voice control. You'll be able to ask your TV to find specific TV shows and movies, change channels and, in some cases, control other smart devices in your home. Your Samsung TV will effectively be a smart hub too.
Take a look at all our expert Samsung TV reviews.
LG's 2018 TV line-up
LG has both LED and OLED sets available this year. Its top-end LED 4K TV range features 'Nano Cell' screen technology, akin to Samsung's Quantum Dot. You'll find more affordable LG LED TVs without Nano Cell with 4K HDR support, too.
Now facing competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED market, LG has launched new OLEDs, the G8, E8, C8 and B8. At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it also showcased the staggeringly thin OLED W8, which looks very similar to last year's Signature OLED.
All these top-end OLED TVs support HDR content, feature the latest version of webOS smart TV and, as with all LG's new smart TVs, come with the Freeview Play TV guide. You'll need deep pockets to afford an OLED TV, however, as they tend to be among the most expensive on the market.
LG's new OLED TVs and some of its Ultra-HD 4K sets will have Dolby Atmos, which fires the audio upwards to create a more immersive surround sound effect. They will also have ThinQ software built in, which means the TV can act as a smart hub by controlling different smart devices around your home. It will work with third-party devices, such as Philips Hue light bulbs, and other LG ThinQ appliances, including its Signature fridge freezer and washing machine.
Fancy getting your hands on an LG OLED TV? Check out all our LG TV reviews.
Sony's 2018 TV line-up
Along with its LED TVs, Sony released a new OLED TV for 2018. Like the other big manufacturers, Sony has a slew of new 4K TVs, priced from under £500 to over £5,000. There's high-definition 'W' models, 'X' branded 4K sets and the 'Z' range sitting at the top of the LED heap.
Rather than retiring last year's Sony A1E OLED, Sony is releasing a new one to sit alongside it. The A8F features the same sound technology as the A1E. Dubbed 'Acoustic Surface', the sound is created by vibrating the screen. 2017's A1E also had a subwoofer nestled in the bulky a-frame stand, but the new A8F does away with this in favour of a narrow silver base. The design is less striking, but it will make the new OLED easier to wall mount. There is a risk that putting the woofers inside the thin TV will impact sound quality and we'll know for sure when we test the A8F later this year.
Sony TVs run Android TV, the smart-TV platform developed by Google, and a YouView TV guide. Sony also has an ‘Ultra’ content portal that allows you to purchase films in UHD quality to watch on your shiny new TV. Some Sony TVs can access Freeview Play, too.
Improvements to the picture quality should come in the form of the new X1 Ultimate processor, which replaces the X1 Extreme chip in Sony's high-end TVs. The new processor supports more HDR formats, increased brightness and it can assess the image on screen frame by frame to make the picture more detailed, in theory at least. We'll know just how much of a difference this new processor makes when we get Sony's new TVs in our test lab.
We've tested loads of Sony TVs. Read our Sony TV reviews to find out whether they impressed us in the lab.
Panasonic's 2018 TV line-up
Having released its first OLED TV in 2017, Panasonic is doubling its output in 2018. The FZ952B OLED is the new flagship and it has a standout design. The thin panel sits atop a wedge-shaped speaker that juts out at a 45-degree angle from the screen. Hopefully, the unconventional speaker base sounds as good as it looks.
Panasonic will bolster its OLED range with plenty of 4K LED sets in 2018, too.
Panasonic introduced Freeview Play on its TVs in 2015. This year, it's available on all its smart TVs, from the cheapest to the most expensive.
Read our expert Panasonic TV reviews to find out what we've made of this popular brand this year.