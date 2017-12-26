LG TVs rated

Which TV brand?
Considering an LG TV? Don't hand over your cash until you've read our expert guide to buying the best LG TV.
LG TVs: everything you need to know
Just like Samsung, LG predominantly makes LED-backlit LCD TVs, but it also offers a range of next-generation OLED TVs – this pricey screen technology is touted as giving the best possible picture quality. Many LG TVs now have 4K ultra-HD resolution, capable of displaying pictures with four times the detail of full HD.
Like many top-end TVs, the more expensive LG models support high dynamic range (HDR), the 4K-complementary picture technology. Perhaps a term more familiar to keen photographers, HDR should give brighter highlights, deeper shadows and increased subtlety of colour tone in between.
But as a new feature for 2016 TVs, the numbers of things to watch in HDR remain limited to a few shows on Netflix and Amazon, plus a dozen or so 4K Blu-rays (which require a compatible 4K Blu-ray player).
LG TVs range from sub-32-inch small-screen sets for a kitchen or bedroom, right up to huge 55 and 65-inch TVs suitable for a large living room. Best Buy LG TVs range from under £500 to well over £2,000. They usually have stylish designs and features, such as smart-TV and 3D capabilities.
Best LG TVs
One of the best TVs we've seen in the lab in recent years, this 55-inch TV offers unrivalled picture and sound quality. With an easy-to-use smart-TV platform to boot, this is the choice TV for 2017 if you're looking for the very best.
This is a top-notch TV. Decent all-round picture quality is underpinned by excellent sound. We also like the excellent smart remote, which makes navigating the well-designed smart-TV platform easier.
While it will set you back a pretty penny, this Best Buy LG TV will blow you away. With great all-round picture quality and sublime sound, this is one big-screen set worth seeking out.
Matching a long list of features with decent picture and sound quality, this 49-inch 4K TV earns itself a Best Buy award. Factor in the reasonable price tag and things only look better.
Matching a simple smart-TV platform with decent picture and sound quality is a winning formula. If you're looking for a new smart TV, this Best Buy must make the shortlist.
LG smart TV
In 2014, LG released a new webOS smart-TV service, which is now in its third version: webOS 3.0. The ‘launcher’ bar pops up at the bottom of the screen and gives you quick access to catch-up and streaming apps, the web browser and other recently used services.
Alongside a standard remote, LG also offers a so-called ‘magic’ remote with a moveable on-screen pointer. This makes it easier to operate the smart-TV functions, but the magic remote is only included with LG’s pricier TVs – for others, you’ll have to buy it separately.
Freeview Play on 2016 LG ultra-HD TVs
In 2016, Freeview Play was launched on a select number of LG TVs. Already available on some Panasonic TVs and personal video recorders (PVRs, which let you pause, rewind and fast-forward and record live TV), plus a few JVC TVs and Humax PVRs, Freeview Play is a handy smart electronic programme guide (EPG). It integrates catch-up services, such as BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub, into the EPG, allowing you to scroll back and seamlessly find and watch the programmes you’ve missed over the previous seven days.
The only LG TVs with Freeview Play are the ultra-HD models released this year – 50 TVs in total. These are the ones with ‘UH’ in their model name.
In theory at least, it should give you more stability with the availability of catch-up apps. Many people have been left mystified by apps such as BBC iPlayer disappearing off their smart-TV system. With Freeview Play meaning that they are integrated with the system, they should remain available for longer.
LG TV model numbers explained
LG’s approach to model numbers is fairly simple to understand. Take the LG 49UH850V, for example. The first number tells you the size of the screen – in this instance, it’s a 49-inch model. The first letter then denotes the screen type. Here, U means it’s got a 4K-resolution LED screen. Some of its cheaper TVs have an L – that’s for non-4K LED screens – while OLED LGs have an E.
The H means it’s a 2016 model; 2015 was F and G, and 2014 B and C. Next comes the series number – the higher the number, the more features and greater capability the TV will have. Any TVs with a 3 are the cheaper, lower-end models, but an 8 or 9 indicates a high-end or flagship-series TV.