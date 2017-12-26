Which TV brand?
Samsung TVs rated
By Ben Stockton
Article 3 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Samsung TVs: everything you need to know
South Korean company Samsung is the biggest-selling TV brand in the world. Best Buy Samsung TVs can range from affordable 40-inch televisions costing less than £500 up to huge 65-inch premium models that will set you back more than £2,000.
Although it does still release full-HD TVs, Samsung now mostly offers TVs capable of 4K picture quality, otherwise known as ultra HD. 4K TVs have four times the number of pixels as full-HD sets, meaning they can theoretically display a much sharper picture.
As well as playing 4K content – which is becoming more widely available through the likes of Sky and Virgin, and streaming services such as Netflix – Samsung 4K TVs can upscale a full HD picture to near-4K quality. Find out more from our 'What is 4K TV?' guide.
Many Samsung TVs also offer support for ‘high dynamic range’ (HDR) video. This is supposed to give brighter whites, darker blacks and more subtlety of colour tones in between. The number of films and TV shows to watch in this 4K-complementary format remains sparse, however.
Fancy getting your hands on a Samsung TV? See which Samsung TV topped our testing
Best Samsung TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This is one of the best 65-inch TVs money can buy. It has a dazzling 4K HDR screen which is able to pick out impressive levels of detail even in shadowy areas of the display. It has a Freeview HD tuner, and the sound on offer is just as exceptional as the picture. A fantastic Best Buy recommended by our experts.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy Samsung TV supports 4K Ultra-HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, with excellent contrast matching deep dark blacks with bright white highlights. It's also one of the very best-sounding TVs we've put through our lab in recent years.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This sleek 55-inch model is a proven Which? Best Buy. The 4K display offers up plenty of detail, and it comes pre-installed with various popular streaming apps. A solid amount of bass makes this model well-suited for action movie fans. It's not cheap, but still manages to hold its own against higher-end rival sets.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This curved 4K Ultra-HD TV has a 55-inch display. We were impressed by the pin-sharp picture in our test lab, which holds up even when dealing with challenging motion on-screen. On top of that, sound quality is equally outstanding. If you plug in a USB storage device, you can make use of the twin-tuner PVR - that means you can watch one programme while recording another.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
Here's another top-notch Best Buy TV. This model has a 50-inch display with a 4K Ultra HD screen that has four times the number of pixels as Full HD. The result is a picture that balances natural colours with deep blacks and vibrant whites. Sound quality is good for a TV in this price range, and the smart-TV platform is runs on is up there with the best - clean and easy to use.
Samsung smart TV
Almost all of Samsung’s latest TVs are ‘smart’, internet-connected sets. On Samsung’s smart TV platform, known as Tizen, you’ll find catch-up and streaming apps, as well popular social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter.
Launched in 2015, Tizen is available on Samsung’s 5500-series models and above – that means Tizen TVs start at around £250. In terms of the breadth and quality of apps available, it’s one of the best TV operating systems out there. However, there have been a number of delays in making key catch-up apps, including BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, available on the brand’s 2016 TVs.
To get started, you press the ‘Smart Hub’ button on the remote and a bar appears at the bottom of the screen, giving access to apps, the web browser and other key features – all presented in brightly coloured icons.
The bar changes dynamically to display the services you use most frequently. And because it runs across the foot of the screen, you can keep watching TV programmes in the background while using it.
Samsung smart remote: 'Smart touch control'
Samsung smart TVs always come with a standard remote control, but higher-end models also either come with or support a ‘smart touch control’ remote, too.
The smart remote has an on-screen pointer that’s activated by placing a finger or thumb on a touchpad. It’s useful for navigating, but the remote itself has few physical buttons and, overall, it feels like it has been oversimplified in the pursuit of a good-looking design.
Evolution kit: Samsung culls upgrade option
Samsung launched its first TVs with ‘Evolution ports’ in 2013 on the high-end sets. The ‘Evolution kits’, costing around £200, allowed customers to upgrade the hardware, software and connections on their set without shelling out for a brand new TV.
But in 2016, the company scrapped the idea, rolling out software updates for 2015 Tizen TVs instead. There’s little to suggest that the idea will return at any point.
Samsung TV: model numbers explained
Once you understand the conventions, Samsung’s approach to model numbers is straightforward to understand. Let’s take the Samsung UE55KS9000 as an example.
Here, the ‘UE’ means that it’s an LED set (P models are plasma TVs, but Samsung no longer makes these). The first number you see is the size of the screen, so ‘55’ is for a 55-inch screen.
The K shows that it’s a 2016 model (J is for 2015 and H is for 2014), and then the final four numbers are what series it belongs to. So this 9000 model is from the company’s flagship 9 Series, whereas a 4000 model is from the 4 Series, Samsung’s entry-level TV range.
If you see Samsung TV models starting with ‘T’ or ‘TW’, they are what’s known as ‘monitor TVs’: small TVs that can double as computer monitors.