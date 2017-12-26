Which TV brand?
Top five TV brands
By Ben Stockton
Not only does Which? independently test 200 TVs a year, our survey of thousands of owners reveals the top TV brands. Here, we dig into the results.
Nobody goes further than us to find the very best TVs. Our rigorous, independent tests aren't swayed by brand or price - we're looking for simply the very best performance. But to make sure we can recommend products that won't give up the ghost after a year or two, we also survey thousands of customers.
One of the best measures of a product is how happy you are with it after you've bought it. That's why we ask thousands of people how satisfied they are with their TV and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. This makes up our customer satisfaction scores.
Here, we rank the most popular TV manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony, by how satisfied owners are with products from these brands. We also show you average test scores to reveal the top TV brands.
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|69%
|83%
|Consistently the best performer in our independent tests in recent years, this brand offers TVs for as little as £300 but big-screen sets can stretch to several thousands. It currently has comfortably the highest number of Which? Best Buys, offering not only great quality but also good value for money.
|59%
|77%
|Our survey revealed this brand as the most reliable and left more than 95% of its owners happy. It offers a variety of sizes across a range of prices. But despite its scores in our survey, our tests have shown that quality can be mixed - none of its TVs have achieved a Best Buy in recent years.
|58%
|75%
|Despite arguably making some of the best looking TVs around, our tests often reveal that sets from this brand come up short in terms of quality. That said, its TVs have steered clear of Don't Buy status in the past few years of our tests, and one notable anomaly is a simply super Best Buy.
|61%
|75%
|This popular TV stakes a claim to the highest-rated TV from our independent tests in recent years. But its more budget TVs often struggle to make the grade. While its premium TVs are worth splashing out on, some more reasonably priced sets have been branded Don't Buys.
|48%
|62%
|This budget TV brand rarely performs well in our rigorous tests and is one to steer clear of. Almost a third of the TVs we've tested from this brand in recent years have been marked as Don't Buys. Out of the five brands, it was also rated the worst for reliability and received the lowest customer satisfaction score.
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 3726 TV owners. Data correct at August 2017.
Choosing the best brand of TV
There are four big TV brands: Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic. These dominate the shop shelves, but sets from budget brands, such as Toshiba, JVC and Hitachi, are popular often for their slightly smaller sizes and vastly cheaper prices.
Despite their popularity, our tests often find these brands fall short of the mark in terms of quality. But that's not to say the big brands are infallible. In fact, there's a huge disparity between the best and worst performing of these four on average in our tests, with the top dog registering a mammoth 79 Best Buys in past two years compared to only one from the worst.
It goes to show that a name doesn't tell you the whole picture. We see quality vary widely within product line-ups. For instance, this year we've seen the brand that stakes claim to the highest-scoring set also register Don't Buys in our testing for models lower down the range.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
Every year we survey thousands of TV owners, asking how satisfied they are with their TV and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend. We also track faults, taking into account when these issues occurred and how severe they are. We use this data to create customer and reliability scores for the most popular TV brands.