Top five TV brands

Nobody goes further than us to find the very best TVs. Our rigorous, independent tests aren't swayed by brand or price - we're looking for simply the very best performance. But to make sure we can recommend products that won't give up the ghost after a year or two, we also survey thousands of customers.

One of the best measures of a product is how happy you are with it after you've bought it. That's why we ask thousands of people how satisfied they are with their TV and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. This makes up our customer satisfaction scores.

Here, we rank the most popular TV manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony, by how satisfied owners are with products from these brands. We also show you average test scores to reveal the top TV brands.

