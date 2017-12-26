Which TV brand?
Toshiba TVs rated
By Ben Stockton
Article 7 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Toshiba TVs: everything you need to know
From flagship TVs with 4K resolution to basic models for your kitchen or bedroom, there's pretty much something for everyone in Toshiba's TV ranges.
Toshiba makes a wide variety of TVs itself, particularly its top-end models, but the Toshiba brand is also put on some TVs that are actually produced by a third-party manufacturer.
With prices sometimes below £200, Toshiba TVs are generally cheaper than sets from brands such as LG and Samsung, and that can make them a tempting proposition. However, bear in mind that you won’t always be guaranteed the best quality TV in return for your outlay, so be sure to check our TV reviews first.
If you're interested in a Toshiba TV, make sure you first check our Toshiba TV reviews.
"With prices sometimes below £200, Toshiba TVs are cheaper than other brands, but you won’t always be guaranteed the best quality TV in return."
Toshiba smart TV
Just like other big brands, Toshiba offers smart TV features on its televisions that can connect to the internet. Its smart TV service, called Cloud TV, has no app store and you only get a few apps pre-loaded on the TV, although there are popular services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube.
Toshiba has introduced some interesting features to Cloud TV, such as personalised homescreens that showcase recommended content tailored to your interests. The ‘MediaGuide’ gives you extra information on the shows and films you're watching, such as cast and crew details.
The ‘TV Portal’ option in the media guide displays programmes currently being broadcast by genre. It’s just a shame that the Cloud TV menus are often laggy and the system is quite tricky to navigate with Toshiba’s remote control.
Toshiba 3D TV
Toshiba was the trailblazer for glasses-free 3D TV in 2011 when it launched the ZL2, the world’s first large-screen TV that did not require you to wear glasses to watch 3D content. However, the TV’s £7,000 price tag - and the fact that for the 3D to work you had to be sitting in the TV’s ‘sweet-spot’ viewing position - meant that it never took off.
With the format now falling out of favour with the bigger brands - Sony, LG and Samsung have all halted production of 3D sets - even this 3D pioneer is giving up the ghost. For information about this, head to our What is 3D TV? guide.
Toshiba TV: model numbers explained
Toshiba’s TV model numbers are not the easiest to decipher, but basically every model name reveals basic information about the TV, such as its features or resolution.
As with other brands, the first number you’ll see denotes the screen size. So a ‘50’ would indicate that the TV has a 50-inch screen. Model names that feature a ‘W’ only have an HD-ready screen, whereas ‘L’ models offer more premium features including Full HD displays.
Any L4 or above Toshiba TVs come with smart TV. The L7 is Toshiba’s flagship range and the L9 denotes Toshiba’s new 4K televisions. Toshiba models that have a ‘D’ in their number are combi sets that feature a built-in DVD player - we’ve tested many of them in our TV DVD combi reviews.