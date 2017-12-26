Best shops for buying toiletries
By Anna Studman
We’ve surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are Britain’s favourite shops for buying toiletries and cosmetics in 2017.
You can use our survey results below to find out which UK retailers have been voted the best and worst for buying toiletries and make-up, including ratings for each store’s range, the standard of its customer service and its prices.
So if you want help deciding on your next purchase, check the customer service star ratings to make sure you shop somewhere with great staff. Boots, Superdrug and Lush are among the big brands included in our survey.
Which? members can log in to reveal our survey results in the table below, and discover the best and worst shops for toiletries and cosmetics.
Best and worst toiletries and cosmetics shops
Best and worst toiletries and cosmetics shops
|Toiletries and cosmetics shops rated
|Shop
|Range
|Products
|Service
|Store
|Pricing
|Customer Score
|Bodycare
|Boots
|Debenhams
|Fenwick
|Harvey Nichols
|House of Fraser
|John Lewis
|Lush
|Marks & Spencer
|Savers
|Selfridges
|Superdrug
|The Body Shop
|The Perfume Shop
Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better.
Survey respondents rate shops on the following aspects:
Range: How wide the range of products is and whether they are in stock. Products: Based on quality of products and how well they last. Service: Based on staff product knowledge, helpfulness, availability and after-sales service and returns. Store: Based on ease of finding products, tidiness of store, store environment, queuing time and how child friendly the store is. Pricing: Based on value for money and special offers.