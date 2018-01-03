Best websites for buying toiletries

Find out which UK websites have been voted the best and worst for buying toiletries and makeup.

Our online shopping survey asks thousands of shoppers for their opinions of online retailers that sell toiletries and cosmetics to discover which are Britain’s favourite websites.

If you're deciding on your next purchase, our star ratings will help you to make sure you shop on a website that's has a good range of high quality products, with delivery and returns processes that are up to scratch. Boots, QVC and Superdrug are among the big brands included in our survey.

You can also find out which are the best shops for buying toiletries.

The table below also reveals our Which? Recommended Providers (WRPs). Only shops with the best start ratings and terms and conditions that have been deemed satisfactory by our legal team can be classified as WRPs, so look for them highlighted in red for a reliably good shopping experience.

Which? members can log in to reveal our survey results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access to our results, plus all of our online reviews.

Best and worst toiletries and cosmetics websites

Toiletries and cosmetics websites rated Shop Range of products Price Deliveries Product quality Returns process Customer Score AllBeauty.com (137) Amazon.co.uk (270) BeautyBay.com (107) TheBodyShop.com (232) Boots.com (414) CultBeauty.co.uk (76) Debenhams.com (40) Ebay.co.uk (116) FeelUnique.com (127) FragranceDirect.co.uk (142) HollandandBarrett.com (103) LookFantastic.com (84) MacCosmetics.co.uk (104) QVCuk.com (73) SpaceNK.com (31) Superdrug.com (283) Wilko.com (48) Table notes

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better.

Customer score: Based on overall satisfaction with the website as a toiletries and cosmetics retailer and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend.

Sample sizes in brackets.

If you’re not already a member, you can get instant access to our results plus all of our online reviews by taking out a Which? trial for £1.