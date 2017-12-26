Tumble dryer glossary

Confused by technical terminology? Don't know the difference between a vented and condenser dryer? Stumped by indecipherable tumble dryer programs and symbols? You've come to the right place.

We've collated a list of all the potentially baffling tumble dryer terms you might have been stumped by, and explained them in plain English.

Scroll down to find out what they all mean, or if you just want to find the best tumble dryer for you, head straight to the best tumble dryers we've reviewed.

A

Anti-crease

Some dryers will make the drum move occasionally after the end of a drying cycle until you open the door. This is designed to stop creases from forming in the clothes.